Future family plans! While Demi Lovato doesn’t see any pregnancies in her future, she does want to have kids.

“I think if anything, I want to adopt, more than anything,” the singer, 28, told Joe Rogan on Saturday, March 27. “Life doesn’t go according to any plan. So, I could sit here and say, ‘Yes, I would love to have children.’ But I don’t know, because that might change next week. I think in this moment, I want to adopt, for sure.”

The actress explained how her life has already shifted gears. “I don’t know, I was engaged to a man, [Max Ehrich], last year. I totally thought that I’d be married, maybe pregnant, by now. And that’s not the case,” she said. “I know that my life is not going according to my plan.”

The former Disney Channel star added that she doesn’t know if she’ll end up with a man. “I can’t really see myself even getting pregnant,” Lovato explained during the “Joe Rogan Experience” episode. “I don’t know. I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off.”

The Camp Rock star came out as pansexual during the interview, saying she’s attracted to “anything, really.” Lovato joked that as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, she’s “part of the alphabet mafia and proud.”

The New Mexico native opened up about previously feeling “a lot of shame” over her identity. “Any attraction I had to a female at a young age, I shut it down before I even let myself process what I was feeling,” she told Rogan, 53. “Growing up in Texas as a Christian, that’s very frowned upon.”

Earlier this month, the Grammy nominee told Glamour that she felt a “sense of relief” in being able to “live [her] truth” after breaking off her and Ehrich’s engagement.

“This past year, I was engaged to a man and when it didn’t work, I was like, ‘This is a huge sign,’” Lovato said at the time. “I hooked up with a girl and was like, ‘I like this a lot more.’ It felt better. It felt right.”

The former couple started dating in March 2020, announcing their engagement four months later. “I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage,” the then-bride-to-be wrote via Instagram in July 2020. “I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!”

Following their September 2020 split, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “She’s in a really good place and already jumping right back into work and spending time with friends and family.”