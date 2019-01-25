A perfect moment! Desiree Hartsock and husband Chris Siegfried opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about their home birth with son Zander.

“[We] got to watch the sunrise from our bedroom while he was being delivered,” Siegfried, 33, told Us. Hartsock, 32, added: “While Zander was rising.”

The former Bachelorette continued to rave over the at-home delivery. “It actually went very well. … It was five-and-a-half hours, so pretty short. … It was actually really another great experience,” she noted. “I think it was even better this time around just because you’re at home. It was just like, I don’t know, pretty manageable.”

Hartsock explained that the couple’s eldest son, Asher, 2, has “been really great” with his little brother. He even has a daily routine of checking up on the newborn. “He’s up at, like, 5:15 every morning, so I go down and get him. And he’s always like, ‘Mom? Baby?’” she told Us. “And then he wants to go upstairs and see [him], but then it’s more just to, like, see [him] and then he’s like, ‘All right, see ya.’ And then he goes back downstairs.”

Siegfried chimed in: “The funny thing is he just pops in to make sure that he’s there.”

The wedding dress designer credited her husband with stepping up to care for Asher while she recovers. “Chris has been a champ,” she gushed. The banker detailed playing baseball, going on walks and having friends over as his go-to dad moves.

Us broke the news of Zander’s birth on January 12. The parents, who met during season 9 of The Bachelorette and tied the knot in January 2015, also exclusively shared their pregnancy news with Us in July 2018.

