A “stable” little boy. Nearly one year after DMX’s death, fiancée Desiree Lindstrom has opened up about their son’s medical struggles and how she takes care of him.

“Exodus is stable. He’s been stable since I had him,” Lindstrom, 29, revealed during the March 3 episode of the “It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper” podcast about the 5-year-old. “He still has stage 3 kidney disease, and I’m just continuing to keep his potassium down [because] you can’t eat high potassium foods [with chronic kidney disease].”

She continued: “He goes to the doctor very often. I make sure that his creatinine levels are at the levels he needs to be to keep him stable. He’s an amazing child.”

Lindstrom, who was linked to the “X Gon’ Give it to Ya” rapper for eight years before his death, gave birth to the pair’s first child in August 2016. (DMX was already a father of 14 from previous relationships.)

“Exodus is an amazing child! Blessed to be his mother through this journey. March is the month that brings awareness to kidney disease,” she shared a clip of her podcast appearance via Instagram earlier this month.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, chronic kidney disease (CKD) occurs when an individual’s kidney function gradually decreases over time, making it difficult for the organ to filter blood throughout the body.

“Blessings from our family to yours! Exodus is a CKD Warrior and an amazing child! Thanks for all the love and support from @NationalkidneyFoundation,” Lindstrom wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 10. “Thanking everyone for your prayers 🙏 and we will continue to pray for everyone also battling the same disease. God bless.”

The rap star — whose real name was Earl Simmons — died in April 2021 at age 50 after a cocaine overdose at his home, which triggered heart attack.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” his family said in a statement at the time. “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

DMX is survived by fiancée Lindstrom and his 15 children, including his youngest, Exodus.

“I’m so in love with my son, happy he’s here,” Lindstrom gushed about their son via Facebook shortly after giving birth.

