Proud parents! Nearly eight years since Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin consciously uncoupled, the pair remained on good terms while attending their daughter’s high school graduation.

“Congratulations to all of the graduates especially @applemartin 💜,” the Shakespeare in Love, 49, wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, June 2, sharing a selfie with the Coldplay crooner, 45, and daughter Apple, 18. Paltrow also added a “Class of 2022” sticker to her message.

The Goop founder and the “Fix You” singer welcomed Apple in May 2004 after marrying in December 2003.

“My daughter was an emergency,” Paltrow — who also shares son Moses, 16, with Martin — revealed about her childbirth experience during an October 2021 appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “It was crazy, we almost died. It was, like, not good.”

She added: “There’s a big scar across your body, and you’re like, ‘Oh wow, that didn’t used to be there.’ And it’s not that it’s bad or you want to judge it, but you’re just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Thank God there wasn’t Instagram when I had babies because now … if I see someone [say], ‘Oh, I just gave birth two weeks ago and I have a completely washboard stomach,’ I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s not what I [looked like].’”

After 10 years together, Paltrow and Martin announced their separation in 2014. Their divorce was finalized two years later as they maintained a coparenting relationship.

“Chris and I committed to putting them first and that’s harder than it looks because some days you really don’t want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from,” the Shallow Hal star said on The Drew Barrymore Show in September 2020. “But if you’re committed to having family dinner then you do it. You take a deep breath, and you look the person in the eye, and you remember your pact, and you smile, and you hug and you recommit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster.”

Paltrow eventually moved on with Glee producer Brad Falchuk, whom she married in 2018. Martin, for his part, has been dating Dakota Johnson since 2017. The California native even noted via an Instagram Q&A in January that she “very much” loves Martin’s new partner and opened up about life post-divorce.

“[Divorce is] a great opportunity to get ruthless with the truth of who you are, what you want and what you deserve,” Paltrow added in her social media upload at the time.

