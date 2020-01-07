Friends in motherhood! Gwyneth Paltrow couldn’t be happier for her longtime pal Cameron Diaz after news broke on Friday, January 3, that she is now a mother.

“We’re very, very excited,” Paltrow, 47, told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, January 5, at the Golden Globes, when talking about Diaz’s baby news. “She’s going to be the best.”

Diaz, 47, and husband Benji Madden announced the birth of their daughter, Raddix, on Friday on social media. It’s the first child for the pair, who have been married since 2015.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the couple captioned a joint Instagram reveal at the time. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.”

The Charlie’s Angels alum and her musician husband, 40, opened up about their bundle of joy saying, “She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD. From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.”

Since the announcement, the Good Charlotte guitarist’s twin brother Joel Madden reposted the good news and added a series of red heart emojis alongside it. Joel isn’t the only famous member of the new parents’ inner circle.

The GOOP creator is one of Diaz’s go-to gals. The duo often spend time with Hollywood stars (and moms) Drew Barrymore and Diaz’s sister-in-law Nicole Richie. In February 2019, the girl gang reunited to celebrate Barrymore’s 44th birthday.

“Everyone knows I love my kids and my girlfriends,” Barrymore captioned a group photo from her birthday that was organized by “my sister” Diaz. “That has been the main focus of my life. So thank you GPS (my nickname for the women who knows where everything is).”

In 2018, a source told Us that the There’s Something About Mary star had been attempting to conceive through IVF, acupuncture and supplements.

“It just hasn’t worked out yet. … They don’t know exactly what it will look like, whether it will be natural or through adoption or surrogacy, but they aren’t giving up. It’s been a roller coaster of emotions, yet they still believe there will be a happy ending,” the insider said at the time.

Us Weekly broke the news that Benji and Diaz were an item in May 2014. The musician proposed to the Annie star seven months later and they tied the knot in a secret ceremony in July 2015.

The couple have been around little ones for a while now, being aunt and uncle to Joel and Richie’s children, daughter Harlow, 11, and son Sparrow, 10. Diaz’s look-alike sister, Chimene, also has a daughter named Chloe.