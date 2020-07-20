Spitting image! Gwyneth Paltrow’s 16-year-old daughter, Apple, looked just like her mom in a Saturday, July 18, selfie.

“Summer with my [Apple],” the actress, 47, captioned the Instagram photo of herself and the teenager relaxing outside.

“OK twin,” Ashley Graham commented on the social media upload, while Elle Macpherson wrote, “Twins.”

The Oscar winner, who also shares son Moses, 14, with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, gushed about her daughter via Instagram on her 16th birthday in May.

“You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy,” Paltrow captioned the tribute. “You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times.”

Apple and Moses are “mortified” by their mom at this age, the Clean Plate author told Rachael Ray in January 2019. “If I do anything silly in public, the color drains from [Apple’s] face. Any silly jokes, or if I dance, like in a store, God forbid. She’s like, ‘Mom!’ and I’m like, ‘OK, sorry, got it.’”

The Los Angeles native called her kids “d–ks” later that same year while live on the Today show.

“They’re really coming into themselves,” she told Savannah Guthrie in September 2019. “They’re hilarious. They’re smart. They can talk. They can sort of muse about things — it’s the greatest.”

The Goop creator and Martin welcomed Apple and Moses in 2004 and 2006, respectively. They called it quits in 2015. The Coldplay frontman, 43, has gone on to date actress Dakota Johnson, while Paltrow married Glee cocreator Brad Falchuk in September 2018 in New York.

The couple feel lucky to “have a really solid relationship” while quarantining with their kids amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Falchuk, 49, shares two children with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.) “It’s pretty close quarters,” Paltrow said during an April Goop Q&A.