Sweet 16! Gwyneth Paltrow posted pictures of her daughter, Apple, all grown up on her birthday.

“I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words,” the actress, 47, captioned her Thursday, May 14, Instagram slideshow. “Happy sweet 16 my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom.”

The Goop creator went on to write, “I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times.”

The Los Angeles native apologized to the teenager for the “circumstances” surrounding her quarantine birthday, adding, “As always with you, you find the best in everything.”

Paltrow and her ex-husband, Chris Martin, also share their 14-year-old son, Moses, who celebrated his birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic as well.

“This kid is the best and he is 14 today. Unbelievable,” the Iron Man star wrote via Instagram in April. “He is the kindest little man and he has the most unique way of looking at the world and expressing himself. Mosey, I could not be more proud of you in every way. You conquer all you set out to do, you never quit, you are immensely talented and a great friend. I hope you never stop hugging me goodbye when you go into the next room.”

Paltrow and the Coldplay frontman, 43, split in 2015. The Oscar winner went on to marry Brad Falchuk in September 2018.

The following year, the Politician star told Jimmy Kimmel that she and the Glee co-creator, 49, waited to move in together following their nuptials because they both have two teenage kids.

“We were just trying to be mindful and give them a little space and not move too quickly,” Paltrow explained in October 2019. “Less merging originally, but now we’re merged.”