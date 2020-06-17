Surprise! Gwyneth Paltrow’s 14-year-old son, Moses, popped up during his mom’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance on Tuesday, June 16.

When Jimmy Fallon asked the Goop creator, 47, how Moses and his sister, Apple, 16, were doing, Paltrow replied, “Oh, my God. Look at this.” Her youngest walked into the frame, waving at the host, 45.

Moses told Fallon he was doing “good” while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m doing all that I can, trying to stay happy by, like, I don’t know, finding whatever’s entertaining and just doing it,” the teenager said.

He went on to tell the Saturday Night Live alum that he is “really into music,” like his dad, Chris Martin.

“Right now, I’d say I’m playing guitar the most,” Moses explained. “It used to be piano for a while. And then I started doing guitar lessons again. It’s really fun.”

Paltrow welcomed Moses with the Coldplay frontman, 43, in 2006, eight years ahead of their split. The Oscar winner, who has since moved on with Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk, penned a sweet tribute for her son’s birthday in April.

“This kid is the best and he is 14 today,” the Emma actress wrote via Instagram. “Unbelievable. He is the kindest little man and he has the most unique way of looking at the world and expressing himself. Mosey, I could not be more proud of you in every way. You conquer all you set out to do, you never quit, you are immensely talented and a great friend. I hope you never stop hugging me goodbye when you go into the next room. I love you.”

He and Apple currently find their mom embarrassing, Paltrow revealed to Rachael Ray in January 2019. “I am mortifying … all of the sudden,” the Los Angeles native said at the time. “It’s been, like, a couple good years that I’ve been the most embarrassing person. If I do anything silly in public, the color drains from [my daughter’s] face. Any silly jokes, or if I dance, like in a store, God forbid. She’s like, ‘Mom!’ and I’m like, ‘OK, sorry, got it.’”