In memoriam. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mourned late human rights activist Desmond Tutu with a touching statement.

“Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, his moral clarity and his joyful spirit,” the pair wrote on Sunday, December 26, following the South Africa native’s death at age 90. “He was an icon for racial justice and beloved across the world. It was only two years ago that he held our [now 2-year-old] son, Archie while we were in South Africa – ‘Arch and The Arch’ he had joked, his infectious laughter ringing through the room, relaxing anyone in his presence.”

The couple, who are also the parents of 6-month-old daughter Lilibet, went on to write that the theologian “remained a friend” and would be “sorely missed by all.”

The former military pilot, 37, and the Suits alum, 40, took their first trip with Archie to South Africa in September 2019.

“Arch meets Archie!” they captioned an Instagram post at the time. “This morning the duke and duchess were honoured to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka. The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world’s great champions of equality, and has spent his life tirelessly battling injustice. Their Royal Highnesses have joined The Archbishop and Thandeka to learn more about the work of The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, and see first-hand how they are focusing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world.”

In a separate social media upload, Harry and Meghan wrote that their baby boy “loved meeting” the former Archbishop of Cape Town.

The duo announced their decision to step back from their royal duties in January of the following year, making their exits permanent in February. By that time, the pair had moved to Canada, Los Angeles and eventually Montecito, California, going on to welcome baby No. 2.

Harry and Meghan rang in their first Christmas as a family of four on Saturday, December 25. To celebrate, they released a Christmas card showing their baby girl for the first time — as well as Archie’s red hair.

Veteran-led organization Team Rubicon posted the family photo on Thursday, December 23, writing, “We’re grateful to Archewell Foundation and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their support of our efforts to welcome Afghan families to the US. This generous donation will help the transition of families into new communities.”