Spreading love. Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) reflected on “negativity” in the world after receiving criticism for posting about her newborn son’s first flight on a private jet.

“The world needs a lot more of this and less hate & negativity,” the Selling Sunset star, 35, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 3, alongside a link to her recent post about working with the Baby2Baby charity.

“Nothing more important than giving back when and where you can,” read the original post. “Reflecting on my time at the @baby2baby warehouse last week and I just want to call attention to how incredible they are for helping provide basic essentials to children and families in need.”

In an earlier Instagram Story upload on Wednesday, the Netflix personality shared a selfie with Tristan, 3 months, adding the caption, “Protecting our energy.” The snap showed the reality star wearing sunglasses and a visor while her son was mostly hidden from view in a baby carrier.

Earlier this month, the real estate agent drew ire for sharing photos of a recent private jet trip with Tristan, whom she shares with husband Tarek El Moussa. “Our little traveling boy!!” Heather wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 1. “Tristan did such an incredible job and mom-tip, I breast fed him on the way up and then again on the way down to help with ear popping – It worked perfectly and then the rest of the flight he just giggled, played and looked around and was so happy & didn’t cry once … he loved the new environment.”

Tarek, 41, was also on the flight with daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack). While some fans were happy to see the family enjoying a getaway together, others called out the wastefulness of flying private.

“Of course it was GREAT. Try flying commercial,” joked one Instagram commenter. Another social media user added, “Love that it went well but many moms can’t relate to your flight experience on a private jet.”

One observer also pointed out that the newborn might not have had such an easy time flying on a plane with tons of other passengers. “Private jets do not count as ‘traveling’ on his first flight,” the person wrote. “Once you are surrounded by hundreds of people, petrified your child will scream his head off – is when you can say you traveled.”

Last month, Heather revealed that she and her husband, who tied the knot in 2021, had taken Tristan away for his first vacation. “My baby and my bestie,” the former model wrote via Instagram in April, sharing snaps that showed her cuddling with Tristan and the family dog. “We’re inseparable and he’s loving desert life.”

Heather didn’t reveal where the family was, but she noted it was her baby’s “first time ‘traveling’” to a new environment, adding, “He’s loving it here.”

The Flipping El Moussas stars announced Heather’s pregnancy in July 2022 and welcomed Tristan the following January. Earlier this year, the California native opened up about how much motherhood had already changed her. “I [have] this whole new appreciation for moms,” Heather exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “I love being a stepmom to Tay and Bray, but having my own and carrying him and then going through the labor and going through all the experiences, it’s obviously something I’ve never experienced. … It’s just such a beautiful thing that the female body can do.”