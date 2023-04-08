Another milestone! Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) have taken their newborn son, Tristan Jay, on his first adventure away from home.

“My baby and my bestie 👼🏻🤍 We’re inseparable and he’s loving desert life,” the Selling Sunset star, 35, gushed via Instagram on Friday, April 7, sharing snaps with Tristan, 3 months, as they cuddled on a lounge chair with pup Bugz.

While Heather did not reveal where her brood went to visit, she noted via her Instagram Story that it was her baby boy’s “first time ‘traveling’” to a new environment. She added: “But he’s loving it here.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in January that the Oppenheim Group real estate agent and the Flipping 101 star, 41, had welcomed their first child together, which is Tarek’s third. The HGTV host also shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack).

“I had this whole new appreciation for moms,” Heather exclusively told Us in February of giving birth. “I love being a stepmom to Tay and Bray, but having my own and carrying him and then going through the labor and going through all the experiences, it’s obviously something I’ve never experienced. … It’s just such a beautiful thing that the female body can do.”

She added at the time: “I’ve been learning about the body and about babies and what our body does to help your baby survive. Like, he’ll find my breast and he’ll crawl at my stomach to find it to go feed. And I leak when he’s on me because my body knows he’s on me. So, it’s just all these things that your body can do that I never got to experience before. I have this whole appreciation of the female body.”

The Flipping El Moussas personalities — who documented Heather’s pregnancy on the HGTV series, which premiered in March — initially announced in July 2022 that they were expecting their first baby together after previous fertility struggles.

“I must say, having Tarek and Taylor and Brayden there for moral support was everything,” the former model told Us the previous May of her IVF journey. “[The kids would] sing with me and hold my hand and stand in the bathroom with me. … [Tarek] would just hug me and say, ‘It’ll be over soon.’ If I didn’t have him, I don’t know how I would have gotten through it.”

Tarek and Heather wed in October 2021 after more than two years of dating.