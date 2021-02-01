Spitting image! Heidi Klum smooched her 16-year-old daughter, Leni, in a sweet Sunday, January 31​​​, social media upload.

The teenager posted the selfie to her own account, and the model, 47, reposted it with heart emojis.

The German native, who is also the mother of Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11, posed with her eldest daughter for Leni’s December 2020 modeling debut on the cover of Vogue Germany.

“I’m so proud of you,” the former Project Runway host wrote via Instagram at the time. “And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own. You always know exactly what you want and what you don’t want. You are not a mini-me. And I’m happy for you that you can now show who YOU are.”

Klum went on to write, “You are a self-confident young woman who fights for her goal. And even more important: you are a really great person with your heart in the right place. I am sure that an exciting time is waiting for you. Vogue is the best way to start the career you dream of. And even if it is a little difficult for me to let go of you into this world, I will always do everything so that you are happy and that your dreams come true. I am proud to be your mom!”

As for Leni, whose real name is Helene, the teen gushed, “So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum.”

The America’s Got Talent judge welcomed Leni in 2004 with her ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore, and Klum’s ex-husband, Seal, adopted her five years later. Following her 2012 split from the British singer, 57, Klum married Tom Kaulitz. She wed the guitarist, 31, on a luxury boat in August 2019 in Capri, Italy.

“So far, so good,” the Emmy winner exclusively told Us Weekly the following month of her kids’ relationship with the Germany native.

Kaulitz chimed in, “I think it’s working out pretty good. Of course [teaching them guitar] goes with it. I’m a full-time musician, and I’m doing music all day long. So yeah, that’s part of it.”