Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma’s family is what dreams are made of.

Duff, 35, shared an adorable photo series of the couple’s daughters — Banks, 4, and Mae, 2, — via Instagram on Wednesday, July 19. The sisters exhibited a range of matching poses during the photo opportunity, including big smiles and looks of surprise. Banks donned a hot pink dress and a purple bow in the snaps while Mae looked precious in a light pink dress decked out with gold stars.

Koma, 36, shared his love for the two little ones in the comments section. “How did we make those,” he wrote. Duff’s close pal Mandy Moore also commented a string of heart emojis.

Last month, Duff — who also shares son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie — gave Koma a sweet Father’s Day shout-out via Instagram.

“Everything is just better with … and because of you. ♥️ Happy Father’s Day to you! We love you beyond and thanks for always carrying all the stuff I pack,” the How I Met Your Father star wrote alongside a series of photos of the musician with their kids.

Koma, for his part, never misses an opportunity to gently tease his wife, whom he married in 2019.

“My wife’s beige flag is falling asleep 8 minutes after a movie starts on a Saturday night even though she sang a song about waking up on a Saturday night,” the music producer wrote via TikTok earlier this month alongside a clip of Duff snoozing in bed with her 2005 hit “Wake Up” playing as the audio.

Duff doesn’t hesitate to hit back with some trolling of her own. “It’s so cute when my husband wears real clothes (thank you @coach) and smiles (with teeth). and goes out in public,” she wrote via Instagram earlier this week alongside photos of her posing on her husband’s lap.

Koma shot back in the comments: “To allude to my alo shorts with built in tights not being ‘real clothes’ is rude and unnecessary.”

Despite Koma’s playful sense of humor — he even got banned from Twitter in April for posing as Gwyneth Paltrow amid her ski crash trial — he isn’t afraid to get sincere. In December 2022, he celebrated his and Duff’s three-year wedding anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Anyone who says marriage is easy, hasn’t been married or is raging slightly too high a microdose. But the work is the best part. The beauty truly is in going deeper with someone than you’ve ever been before and navigating an invisible map that only the two of you can trek. The hard stuff makes the great stuff even greater. Thank you ba for loving me,” he captioned throwback photos from their wedding.