Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Trolls Fans After Hilary Swank Welcomes Twins

A classic mix-up! Hilary Duff‘s husband, Matthew Koma, continued his trolling streak after Hilary Swank announced she gave birth to twins.

The 35-year-old musician shared a screenshot of a fan message via his Instagram Story on Monday, April 10. The social media user sent a link to an article regarding the 48-year-old actress, who welcomed a son and a daughter with husband Philip Schneider. “Congrats! That makes 5 children,” read the DM.

Koma’s reply showcased his trademark sense of humor. “Really appreciate the congratulatory messages today guys,” he wrote. “Thank you. @hilaryswank and I couldn’t be happier.”

The New York native exchanged vows with Duff, 35, in 2019. The couple share daughters Banks, 4, and Mae, 2, and the Disney alum also coparents son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

In December 2022, Koma penned a lengthy tribute to the How I Met Your Father star in honor of their wedding anniversary. “We crushed 3 years @hilaryduff 🧡Anyone who says marriage is easy, hasn’t been married or is raging slightly too high a microdose,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “But the work is the best part. The beauty truly is in going deeper with someone than you’ve ever been before and navigating an invisible map that only the two of you can trek. The hard stuff makes the great stuff even greater. Thank you ba for loving me. I know that isn’t always easy.”

His sweet message proceeded to take a playful turn as the caption continued. “Thank you for being so hot and letting me do things to the body. It’s so sick,” he teased. “When you leave me for Harry, I’ll totally understand and I hope our kids get his fashion sense and that he loves going to sleep at 6pm as much as you. You’re not allowed to look at pictures of Matt Healy tho.”

Koma’s social media activity recently made headlines after he was banned from Twitter for impersonating Gwyneth Paltrow in the wake of her ski trial. The Oscar winner, 50, appeared in court last month after being sued by Terry Sanderson in 2019 for allegedly crashing into him on the slopes in Deer Valley, Utah, three years prior. She was found not liable by a jury on March 30, earning $1 in damages.

“Goodbye Twitter: The troll was worth it,” the songwriter wrote via his Instagram Story on April 4.

In a subsequent post, he added: “Thank you for all the kind messages today. Closure’s hard. But it’s a community like you guys that keeps me positive and looking forward to the next time I find the opportunity to impersonate a celebrity on a social media platform. Big thanks @gwenythpaltrow [sic] for the inspiration.”

Swank, meanwhile, has been married to Schneider since 2018 and announced on Good Morning America four years later that the couple were expecting twins. She gave fans the first glimpse of the newborns via Instagram on Sunday, April 9.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. 👼🏼🤍👼🏼,” she gushed. “Happy Easter! 🐣🐣 Posting from pure Heaven. 🙌🏽.”