Baby love! Odette Annable was surrounded by friends and loved ones as she celebrated her pregnancy with a sprinkle shower in Texas.

“Get you an army of friends who love you fiercely and to my sister @jamielynnsigler who didn’t take no for an answer and hosted all of these ladies so graciously at her own home,” the 37-year-old actress wrote via Instagram on Thursday, September 22. “I am so grateful for you and for everyone who made me feel so special. 💕.”

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who took on the hosting duties, quickly replied, “Love love love you ❤️.”

The Walker actress shared a series of photos from the event, including multiple group shots of her gal pals. The attendees included Bevin Prince, Haylie Duff, Genevieve Padalecki, Kimberly Van Der Beek, Stacy Keibler and more.

The California native wore a silk pink dress that showed off her growing baby bump. She went barefoot throughout the day and topped off her look with a few dainty necklaces.

Annable’s mother-in-law and sister-in-law were also in town to toast the Supergirl alum as she awaits the arrival of her and husband Dave Annable’s second child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, already share 7-year-old daughter Charlie Mae.

“My whole heart,” Prince, 39, commented on Odette’s sprinkle post, while Jenna Dewan added, “Love this and you so much 💖.”

Duff, for her part, shared one of the group snaps via her own Instagram page, revealing that many of the ladies opted for pink dresses. “Loved celebrating this beauty and her growing fam! 💕 @odetteannable,” the Real Girl’s Kitchen author, 37, wrote via social media on Wednesday, September 21.

Odette announced in May that she is pregnant after suffering multiple miscarriages following the birth of daughter Charlie in 2015.

“It would be impossible to share the joy without acknowledging the grief. This picture feels earned for us personally after years of having another baby on our mind,” she wrote via Instagram earlier this year, sharing a sonogram photo with her followers. “We’ve been through multiple losses, failed IUI, a failed IVF and then — what felt like a miracle happened. All of this to say, anyone out there struggling with infertility, I SEE you and I’m with you.”

The former October Road actress added: “Thank you for the support and love, we feel it all!”

In addition to her rocky road to baby No. 2, Odette recently opened up about losing two close friends. First, she mourned the loss of Joshua Allen in June, whom she called her “brother” and a “constant” in her life for 14 years.

Less than a month later, she revealed that Prince’s “beloved husband,” William Friend, died at age 33. “Being here with Bevin, hearing her share stories about you and your love breaks my heart for her, because she lost the love of her life and the world lost a really really good one,” Odette wrote in a touching Instagram tribute. “I know you will still be with her and your gorgeous brothers and family the Prince family, and we will all feel you spreading your light and beauty through everyone who was fortunate enough to know you.”

The One Tree Hill alum has yet to publicly comment on the death of her husband, but she appeared to be in good spirits as she joined Odette for her sprinkle this week.