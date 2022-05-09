She's Pregnant! Odette Annable Is Expecting After 3 Miscarriages

A Mother’s Day gift. Odette Annable and husband Dave Annable announced her pregnancy on Sunday, May 8, following three miscarriages.

“It’s been a very long journey to get here, but we are here and we are thrilled and couldn’t be more grateful,” the 36-year-old actress shared via Instagram. “A new chapter begins. A very special Mother’s Day indeed. 💕.”

The caption accompanied a black-and-white video showing Odette and husband Dave, 42, telling daughter Charlie, 6, the baby news. The little girl opened a box to find a sonogram taped to a baby doll. Her dad explained, “We took that picture today. That’s inside mommy’s belly.”

Their daughter was shocked and overjoyed. “Now I can have my own baby!” Charlie shouted.

“Or we can have a baby,” Dave laughed. “You’re going to be a big sister, Charlie!”

It’s been a long road to giving their eldest a sibling. “3 miscarriages, failed IUI, failed IVF,” Odette wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday. “It’s been an emotional ride, but we kept going and now we are here.”

The Walker star celebrated Mother’s Day by the pool with her extended family. She returned to social media to thank people for their overwhelming support.

“Thank you for all the baby love. Happy to share with you all,” she captioned a picture showing her baby bump. “For all the mamas out there — I see you. For anyone who’s lost their mother — my heart is with you. And for anyone going through infertility — I’m here for you! I will share as many resources as I know and please know that you are not alone.”

The former Brother & Sisters star opened up about her pregnancy loss last year, sharing a photo of her husband kissing her baby bump the previous December.

“After having two miscarriages after Charlie and after our personal journey as a couple, we finally felt like we were in the right place and our gift was this baby in my belly,” Odette wrote in an emtional June 2021 post. “Today would have been your due date. There was another plan and our baby is no longer with us.”

The House alum noted that what her fans see of her life on social media “isn’t always what’s going on in real life.” She explained at the time, “I try to keep it as authentic as I can, but I also largely focus on the positive because that feels good to me. But this is real and this is part of life. The really hard stuff that you never think or want to come your way. I miss feeling this sweet baby grow but I also know that it was a gift carrying our baby and a privilege for even the short time we spent together.”

The Los Angeles native added, “It never felt right to not share or celebrate this moment in our life, I just needed the space to do it. I have found that there are always silver linings in the hard things if you look closely. And they are without doubt my husband and my daughter.”

Odette and Dave met while playing Justin Walker and Annie Miller in the fifth and final season of Brothers & Sisters and married in 2010. They welcomed daughter Charlie in 2015. The pair split temporarily, announcing that they were going their separate ways in October 2019, but they ultimately reunited by August 2020.

Their friends were overjoyed to hear that Odette was pregnant on Sunday. “I love you guys so much!!!! 😭❤️❤️❤️,” Minka Kelly commented on Instagram.

Rumer Willis added, “This is the sweetest thing ever ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations you guys.”

Brenda Song wrote, “Oh my god! Congrats! I’m soo happy for you guys!!❤️❤️❤️.”

