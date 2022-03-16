No. 1 girl! Randall Emmett went all out for daughter Ocean’s 1st birthday party after ex-fiancée Lala Kent threw a solo bash for her over the weekend.

“Ocean celebrated her birthday today with her father and her sisters,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that the 50-year-old filmmaker’s ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, was in attendance for the Tuesday, March 15 event. “They celebrated with sprinkle cupcakes.”

The Midnight in the Switchgrass producer’s two eldest daughters, London, 12, and Rylee, 8, whom he shares with Childers, 33, made Ocean birthday cards and gave her presents, per the insider.

“She was surrounded by a lot of love,” the source says.

The festivities will continue later this week with a surprise trip to Disneyland for Ocean and her siblings, the insider tells Us, adding, “Her older sisters want to make it very special for her.”

The 12-month-old is now standing and taking small steps, the source explains, noting that the birthday girl is saying “mama” and “dada.”

Ocean’s party with her dad and sisters came days after Kent, 31, honored her little one on Saturday, March 12. “A little taste of O’s birthday party over the weekend,” the reality star captioned party pics via Instagram Stories on Monday, March 14.

The celebration was a mermaid theme, with Ocean dressed up in an Ariel costume as she enjoyed her shell cake and bounce house.

The guest list included Kent’s Vanderpump Rules costars past and present, including Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor. The Bravo personalities’ kids were also in attendance.

The Utah native welcomed Ocean with Emmett in March 2021. The former couple caused split speculation in October of that year when Kent wiped the filmmaker from her social media accounts.

That same month, Emmett was spotted at a Nashville hotel with two women. Kent has since accused the producer of cheating on her throughout their relationship, which Emmett has yet to comment on.

Us confirmed in early November 2021 that the duo had called it quits after being engaged for three years.

Earlier this month, the Bravo personality slammed her ex-fiancé for constantly posting photos of their daughter on social media.

“It’s gross,” the “Give Them Lala” podcast host wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 9. “The calling of the paparazzi when he has her is really disturbing. But we all see it for what it is. The problem (one of many) with narc[issists] is even though we all see them and their little pretending game, they still believe we could never see them for who they are. It’s scary.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

