There’s no such thing as too much Hanson! Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson posed with their entire 39-person family in a festive holiday snap.

“All 39 of us made it ‘over the river and through the woods,’” the “I Was Born” trio’s mom, Diana Hanson, shared via Instagram on Wednesday, January 3. “What a party!!! Happy New Year🎉🥳🎉🥳❤️❤️.”

The band, who rose to fame in 1997 with their Grammy-nominated single “MMMBop,” stood on the staircase alongside their own nuclear families as the rest of their siblings and nieces and nephews gathered around.

Isaac, Taylor and Zac — who themselves are the eldest of seven — share 15 children between them. Isaac, 41, is the proud dad of three children with wife Nicole Hanson: sons Everett, 15, and Monroe, 14, and daughter Odette, 8. Taylor, 39, and his wife, Natalie Hanson, are mom and dad to seven: sons Ezra, 21, River, 16, Viggo, 14, Indiana, 4, and daughters Penny, 17, Wilhelmina, 10, and Maybellene, 2. Zac, 37, and wife Kate Hanson share sons Shepherd, 14, Abraham, 9, and Quincy, 22 months, and daughters Junia, 12, and Lucille, 6.

The extended Hanson family, meanwhile, is made up of their parents, Diana and Walker Hanson, and their siblings — Jessica Hanson, Mackenzie Hanson, Avery Hanson and Zoe Hanson — and their respective spouses and children.

Hanson is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the “Penny & Me” artists grew up and now run their own record label, 3CG Records. (In addition to his time in the band, Taylor also founded and runs the Tulsa food initiative Food on the Move.)

The group have long had a close-knit relationship with their family, who grew up with them on the road in the late ‘90s and have accompanied them on tour for decades. In 2017, the band featured their respective families in their “I Was Born Music” video. Two years later, Mackenzie’s band, Joshua and The Holy Rollers, opened up for Hanson on their Wintry Mix tour.

Isaac’s daughter, Odette, starred in the music video for Hanson’s 2022 single “Write You a Song,” off of the trio’s 11th studio album, Red Green Blue.

“This song is about holding on to the things that really matter in life, those simple daily moments that are precious and honest and go by so fast,” the guitarist said in a statement about the track at the time. “Whether it is between a parent and a child or a romantic relationship, it is important to capture those moments in photos, videos, and yes in songs, so that you remember them and make them last.”

In May 2021, Hanson exclusively told Us Weekly that their children are following in their parents’ footsteps — whether the musicians like it or not.

“We keep trying to discourage them against starting a band and warning them of all the possible pitfalls, but there’s a few guitar players and a couple keyboard players, so we’ll see!” Isaac shared at the time. “More than that, I think you want to encourage your kids to be the best that they can be and chase their skill sets and do something they feel good about in their life. If that passion is music, then we want them to go for it. If it’s performing surgery, then that’s fine too!”