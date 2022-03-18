Postpartum and proud! Isabel Rock posted a picture of her bare stomach three months after giving birth to son Mateo.

“This is me three months postpartum!” Jacob Roloff’s wife, 26, captioned a Thursday, March 17, Instagram Story selfie. “Documenting it for myself mostly but to normalize that I still have a little bump and it’s totally OK. I had really bad ab separation. My baby was nine freaking pounds.”

The painter went on to write that her body “is what it is,” concluding, “Sometimes I’m like, ‘Dang, what if I want more kids, what will it look like then if this is what happened with my first?’ Such a trip. Bodies are incredible.”

The new mom gave birth to her and the 25-year-old Little People, Big World alum’s baby boy in December 2021.

“My beautiful son was born one week ago early on December 4th. Mateo Tomás,” the new dad wrote via Instagram at the time. “I already feel an endless love and fierce protection for this boy. Mama Juj was an absolute superhero in the process, and my love and appreciation for her grows more every day.”

The reveal came five months after Rock’s pregnancy announcement. She documented her baby bump progress via Instagram ahead of Mateo’s arrival, praising her stretch marks in a November 2021 social media upload.

“I have them everywhere else on this body of mine,” the then-expectant star captioned a mirror selfie at the time. “I got them on the back of my calves when I was only 8 because I grew so tall so quickly; I had the growing pains every night to accompany them. Yet somehow, I thought maybe I’d escape pregnancy stretch mark free. How silly that was something I desired at all. Even after following so many people in this community who normalize stretch marks, they’re still not fully accepted or desirable. I was allowing myself to believe the lie that I’d be less valuable with them. I know they’re mostly genetic. I know there are lotions and things you can use to diminish them. But the thing is, after eight months of growing this miracle in my belly, I don’t look in the mirror with disgust like I thought I might.”

The Oregon resident concluded by calling the marks “badges of honor.” She concluded, “I did this. I grew a human. And I have the scars now to prove I did. Growth, these days, just feels all kinds of beautiful.”

She and Roloff wed in September 2019. The pair got engaged in January of the previous year after nearly four years of dating.

