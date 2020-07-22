On the move! Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert documented their 11-month-old son Brooks’ first steps with a Tuesday, July 21, Instagram video.

“Someone’s a big boy!!” the Bachelor alum, 33, captioned footage of the milestone moment. “He’s gonna be keeping us REALLY busy now!”

In the social media upload, the toddler took shaky steps with a pacifier in his mouth while Roper said from behind the camera: “Come here, Brooksy. Come here. Look at you!”

Fellow Bachelor Nation member Carly Waddell commented, “Omg HE’S A WALKER,” while Jamie Otis wrote, “Aww yay!!!!”

The Colorado native, who also is the mother of daughter Emerson, 2, welcomed her and the Bachelorette alum’s baby boy in July 2019 in their master closet. “The moment I realized that we weren’t going to make it to the hospital, I was, like, screaming,” the “Mommies Tell All” podcast host told Entertainment Tonight the following month. “It took my pain to a whole other level because it became fear.”

Her husband, also 33, chimed in at the time: “I could see the whole head [before the paramedics came]. He was crowning. I was there by myself [and saw] a head of hair, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is actually going to happen.'”

In May, the Bachelor in Paradise alums announced that baby No. 3 is on the way. “HERE WE GROW AGAIN,” the pregnant star wrote alongside an Instagram family photo at the time. “Although this time [during the coronavirus pandemic] has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby. I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers. We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close.”

The former reality stars are expecting a second baby boy, they revealed earlier this month with the help of blue powder. “Sweet Emerson was sure hoping for a sister!” Roper captioned her Instagram reveal. “It might take her awhile to understand the baby in mommy’s belly is NOT a sister.”