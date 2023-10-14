Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

“I’m sure your feed could use some good news today — we wanted to share that our angel, Poppy Ford Kennedy, arrived on 10•10 and she’s giving all of you a big hug right now,” Kennedy, 41, and Scruggs, 34, wrote in a joint Instagram post on Friday, October 13.

In one photo, Poppy can be seen moments after arriving in the hospital, while the second snap shows the couple’s newborn peacefully snoozing in her crib.

Following Kennedy’s announcement, the pair’s friends and family immediately flocked to the comments section to send their congratulations. Taylor Lautner wrote, “Love you pops,” while Kim Zolciak-Biermann said, “Congratulations love birds😍😍😍😍.” Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter Brielle Biermann added: “🙌❤️❤️.”

Kennedy and Scruggs — who are also parents of 18-month-old son Ryver — announced in April that they were expanding their brood. “This was a major surprise and the sweetest plot twist,” they wrote via Instagram at the time. “I cannot wait to watch little river be a big brother.”

The pregnancy news came nearly two years since the duo — who tied the knot in 2014 — announced they were expecting their first child in September 2021. Prior to the announcement, Knnedy and Scruggs had been candid about their fertility struggles numerous times over the years.

“Well, it’s day one of our IVF journey. I’m very excited,” Kennedy shared via Instagram in January 2021, revealing Scruggs had been undergoing IVF treatments. “Lo’s upstairs. Benny’s on duty. COVID — can’t go upstairs to be with her. If you don’t know what IVF means, it means in-vitro fertilization. It’s where they take the egg and the sperm and they do a little dance. Could have twins, could have more than twins. Could have one. Might not even have one.”

In March 2021, Scruggs shared that she was “grateful for every part” of the IVF process, writing via Instagram, “Every time a shot hurts or if I am tired, I am so reminded of the most beautiful attribute behind having kiddos that I have learned from the sweet parents around me. There is nothing better to sacrifice for and this minimal discomfort is so temporary.”

Later that month, she was taken to the emergency room after experiencing “severe pain” following her egg retrieval. Kennedy later updated fans via social media, sharing that their doctor assured them everything was OK. “She’s STRONG and will be back on her feet in no time. This is where nurse Jason steps in with that 24/7 love and care,” he joked via Instagram.

The former E! News personality revealed one month later that their home birth hadn’t gone “as planned.” After “23 hours” of labor, Kennedy took Scruggs where she suffered a “fourth-degree tear” and underwent a “vacuum birth.” Thankfully, Ryver arrived 10 hours later. (A vacuum extraction is used to expedite vaginal delivery for either maternal or fetal indication, according to the National Institute of Health.)

“Amazing doctor, midwives and team. I’m watching her pump, hold and comfort my son as I type this,” he added. “I love these moments, I love this feeling and I love how you care for our boy. I love you @thelaurenkennedy.”