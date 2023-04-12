The happiest of surprises. Jason Kennedy and his wife, Lauren Scruggs, announced that they are expecting their second child together.

“This was a major surprise and the sweetest plot twist,” Scruggs, 34, captioned a joint Instagram post with her husband, 41, revealing the big news on Tuesday, April 11. “I cannot wait to watch little river be a big brother.” The post featured pictures and videos of the pair surprising their son Ryver, 12 months, with Scruggs’ positive pregnancy test.

Several of the couple’s celebrity friends shared their congratulations in the comments section, including Kennedy’s fellow E! News alum Giuliana Rancic. “Love you all so much!!! So so so happy for your sweet beautiful family,” the entertainment reporter wrote, followed by three red heart emojis.

E!’s The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes — who welcomed her daughter Saylor, 16 months, with husband Joshua Rhodes in November 2021 — commented, “Play dates are gonna be littttty! So happy for you guys.” Other celebs, such as Madelyn Cline, Taylor Lautner, Mario Lopez, Kate Bosworth, Gregg Sulkin and more also shared well-wishes with the soon-to-be parents of two.

Kennedy and Scruggs’ pregnancy news comes nearly two years since the couple — who tied the knot in 2014 — announced they were expecting their first child in September 2021. Prior to the announcement, the duo had been candid about their fertility struggles numerous times over the years.

The former E! News host revealed in January 2021 that Scruggs had begun undergoing IVF treatment. “Well, it’s day one of our IVF journey. I’m very excited,” Kennedy said in an Instagram video while waiting in the car with their dog during his wife’s treatment. “Lo’s upstairs. Benny’s on duty. COVID — can’t go upstairs to be with her.”

Giving some explanation about the treatment process, he continued: “If you don’t know what IVF means, it means in-vitro fertilization. It’s where they take the egg and the sperm and they do a little dance. Could have twins, could have more than twins. Could have one. Might not even have one.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In March 2021, Scruggs shared that she was “grateful for every part” of the IVF process in a lengthy Instagram post. “Every time a shot hurts or if i am tired, i am so reminded of the most beautiful attribute behind having kiddos that i have learned from the sweet parents around me,” the Still LoLo author wrote at the time. “There is nothing better to sacrifice for and this minimal discomfort is so temporary.”

Later that month, she was taken to the emergency room after experiencing “severe pain” following her egg retrieval. “Our doctor assures us this morning that everything will be OK,” Kennedy — who left his role at E! News that same month — explained in an Instagram post. “She’s STRONG and will be back on her feet in no time. This is where nurse Jason steps in with that 24/7 love and care.”

Upon welcoming their son, the TV personality revealed that his wife’s home birth “didn’t go as planned” via Instagram. “After 23 hours, we went to the hospital. Ryver took another 10 hours. Lo had a fourth-degree tear, and we had to do a vacuum birth,” the Florida native explained in April 2022.

He added: “Amazing doctor, midwives and team. I’m watching her pump, hold and comfort my son as I type this. I love these moments, I love this feeling and I love how you care for our boy. I love you @thelaurenkennedy.”