Jenna Dewan Shares First Post-Baby Selfie After Giving Birth

Mommy glow! Jenna Dewan shared her first post-birth selfie nearly two weeks after welcoming her son, Callum, with fiancé Steve Kazee.

The Step Up actress, 39, posted a mirror photo showing off a “Damn You’re a Good Mother!” tee by Boobdesign via Instagram on Tuesday, March 17.

“Shirt don’t lie! ❤️,” Kazee, 44, commented on his love’s selfie post.

The Flirty Dancing host, who welcomed her second child on March 6, captioned the photo, “Quarantine chic erryday.”

Minutes earlier, the Take the Lead actress, who shares 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with ex-husband Channing Tatum, showed off her newborn son and his father with a sweet video via her Instagram Stories.

“When dads song comes on Spotify,” she wrote alongside a clip of the Broadway star kissing their little one as his and Cristin Milioti’s song “Falling Slowly” from the musical Once played in the background.

The Tuesday snapshot is the latest picture Dewan shared with her followers amid her family’s self-quarantine time.

“Day 2 of social distancing going well,” she wrote alongside a picture of her daughter with her head hanging off a giant bean-bag chair in their house in L.A. on Monday, March 16.

A week prior, Dewan and Kazee announced the arrival of their bundle of joy and introduced him to the world on March 10.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️ Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️,” the Soundtrack star wrote via Instagram at the time.

Following their son’s arrival, the Shameless alum revealed the meaning behind Callum’s name.

“We’ve had lots of questions about the name we choose for the little peanut so figured I would share a few things,” the Tony winner, wrote on March 11 via his Instagram Story. “Callum: Gaelic for Dove because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms. Michael: My middle name. Rebel: I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age, her father called her Rebel. And so … Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born.”

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2018 that the Kentucky native and Dewan were dating. In September 2019, Us confirmed the pair were expecting their first child together. Kazee proposed to the dancer at her baby shower in February 2020.