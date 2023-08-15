Jessica Alba’s daughters Honor and Haven are not impressed with the actress’ dancing skills.

While promoting her upcoming show, Honest Renovations, on ET Canada, Alba, 44 was asked about the 20th anniversary of Honey. (The 2003 film was about a hip-hop dancer, Honey Daniels, attempting to make a name for herself in New York City.)

Alba explained that while her daughters — Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and son Hayes, 5, whom she shares with husband Cash Warren — claim they’ve seen the movie, she doesn’t believe them. “I think maybe they’ve seen pieces of it,” she said.

Alba revealed her kids don’t think of her as a dancer. She added, “The thing is they would make fun of me when TikTok dances started picking up. They were like, ‘Mom you don’t even know how to do this dance.’” Alba then explained that she defended herself to her daughters: “I was like, ‘I’m Honey! What are you talking about? Shall we YouTube me?! Let’s just see that your mother knows how to dance.’”

Alba continued, “I showed them [YouTube videos] and they’re like, ‘Mom it’s so embarrassing. You’re just showing us clips of yourself to prove you can dance.’”

Although her children occasionally poke fun at her dance moves, Alba often proves that her family has a tight-knit bond.

Earlier this month, Alba took to Instagram to share sweet moments of her family smiling at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. In the carousel of images, she wrapped her arms around Warren, 44, and Hayes. Her daughters stood beside her while enjoying the concert and even made a TikTok with their mom.

In the clip, the trio could be seen wearing bathrobes before changing into their sparkly outfits for the show. They cheered on Swift, 32, and praised the tour.

Ever the jetsetting family, Alba also took her kids to London this summer to watch tennis matches during the Wimbledon Championships. “Our #fam summer vacay has officially begun,” she captioned a social media post at the time. “Hayes table tennis game on point! And the sweets bar was a hit with the kiddos!”

For the event, Alba sported a nude set and white sneakers. Honor rocked a polka dot dress and Haven sported a plaid blazer and miniskirt. Hayes, for his part, looked extra handsome in a navy blazer, checkered shirt, gray shorts and Converse.