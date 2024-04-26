Jimmie Allen has confirmed the timeline of welcoming his youngest three children in the midst of his on-off divorce from Alexis Gale.

“I have six kids now. I have two twins [who] were born, Aria and Amari, June 2023. [They have a] different mother, my friend Danielle. I’ve known Danielle for years. Way before I became [singer] Jimmie Allen,” the singer, 38, said in a lengthy YouTube interview with Kathie Lee Gifford posted on Tuesday, April 23. “And at the time that she got pregnant with the twins, I wasn’t with Lexi, and [Danielle] wasn’t with her husband.”

Allen continued, “But it’s interesting just watching how life happens whether you plan it or whether you’re ready for it or not.”

Allen announced via Instagram in March that he had welcomed Aria and Amari with a then-unnamed woman.

Related: Jimmie Allen and Estranged Wife Alexis Gale’s Ups and Downs Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale sparked an instant connection when they met through the country star’s cousin — but their relationship hasn’t always been easy. Allen and Gale, who both hail from Delaware, were introduced through one of Allen’s relatives in early 2019 and a romance quickly blossomed. The Grammy Award nominee — who shares […]

“I decided to post my twins on my Instagram, and it went everywhere,” Allen recalled in the sit-down. “These articles come out, ‘Jimmie Allen Gets Married Superfan Pregnant.’ I’m like, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. She’s not a superfan. She’s a friend. And she wasn’t with her husband and I wasn’t with my wife.”

Nearly six months before his social media announcement, Allen and Gale, 28, confirmed that their son Cohen was born in October 2023 amid their marital separation. (Allen, who also shares son Aadyn, 9, with a past partner, coparents daughters Naomi, 4, and Zara, 2, with Gale.)

In his Tuesday interview, Allen clarified that Danielle had gotten pregnant with the twins “first” before he and Gale decided to reconcile.

“Lexi [and I] weren’t together when Danielle got pregnant,” Allen reiterated on Tuesday. “[The] twins were born first. Then, me and Lexi decided we wanted to try to work on [our relationship].”

Related: Celebrity Parents With the Biggest Broods Kris Jenner, Keke Wyatt and more celebrity parents are highly outnumbered at home. Wyatt welcomed her 11th baby, son Ke’zyah, in September 2022, which is her second with husband Zackariah Darring. The singer and Darring also share son Ke’Riah. Wyatt also shares six older children with ex-husband Rahman Morton and three more with ex-husband Michael […]

News broke in April 2023 that Allen and Gale were expecting baby No. 3 and in the process of getting a divorce. In a statement to Us Weekly, Allen stressed that he and Gale were “committed to coparenting with love and respect.” By October 2023, a rep for Allen told People that the musician and Gale were “still together.” They have since called it quits for good.

“I had so many people saying, ‘You should fix your marriage.’ Why should I fix my marriage?” Allen told Gifford, 70. “And I remember, I asked this one person, I won’t say who it is, he said, ‘Jimmie, if you really want to be the best person you can be, you gotta fix your relationship with your wife.’ I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Well, it just looks good.’ But why?”

He continued, “If I know I don’t want to be in a relationship and I don’t want to be married and I know that she’s not the person for me and I’m not the person for her, why would I do that again to her? No, it’s gotta be right.”

Allen further stressed that he is not in the right “mindset” to enter into another relationship, confirming he is just friends with Danielle.

“I’m gonna be me; the version of me that I’m proud of [and] my mother’s proud of … and make music that I love,” concluded Allen, who also hinted that he is “working on” getting a vasectomy.