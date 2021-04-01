Proud of her post-baby body! Jodie Turner-Smith opened up about her “biological powers” nearly one year after giving birth to her daughter.

“I remember feeling my womb for the first time after I gave birth, feeling the emptiness, and I just wept,” the actress told MATCHESFASHION on Thursday, March 31. “Because it’s just as beautiful, as it is bizarre, as it is completely f–king normal and human. My body has more curves now, more folds, more softness.”

After calling these changes “evidence” of her power, the British star concluded, “I just kind of grow more in awe of that every day.”

The Queen & Slim star became a mom in April 2020 when she and Joshua Jackson welcomed their baby girl. The little one arrived four months after news broke that the couple were married and expecting their first child.

In January, Turner-Smith called motherhood “goddess-level s–t,” telling Elle, “Patriarchal society really is out here, scamming women into thinking that they’re not supremely powerful beings. … The men think they’re hardcore, but they could never do what they do while also making a baby. They just couldn’t. True strength is not found in force and brutality, but in vulnerability. I would love to do more action, and action where I’m allowed to be a woman.”

The model noted that raising an infant amid the coronavirus pandemic had been extra “difficult” for her and the Dawson’s Creek alum, 42. “Everything is shut down and you can’t really see other people or go anywhere,” she told the outlet at the time.

Turner-Smith has felt “lucky and privileged” to have the actor at her side, she told British Vogue four months prior. “Both of us had watched our own mothers struggle to raise children without such support. Both of us were determined to create something for ourselves,” she recalled. “He kept saying to me, ‘There’s no part of this that I’m going to miss.’”

As for Jackson, he was “humbled” to share the experience with his wife. “Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived,” the Canada native wrote via Instagram in May 2020 while celebrating Mother’s Day. “The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but. Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together.”