Working mom! Jodie Turner-Smith described her experience filming Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse in the second trimester of her pregnancy.

“The men think they’re hardcore, but they could never do what they do while also making a baby,” the actress, 34, told Elle of the February 2021 movie in her cover story, published on Monday, January 11. “They just couldn’t. True strength is not found in force and brutality, but in vulnerability. I would love to do more action, and action where I’m allowed to be a woman.”

The British model welcomed her and her husband Joshua Jackson’s baby girl in an April 2020 home birth. She told the outlet that “navigating parenthood” had been “difficult” for them, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen & Slim star explained, “It’s even more difficult without support, when everything is shut down and you can’t really see other people or go anywhere.”

The University of Pittsburgh grad called parenthood “goddess-level s–t,” gushing, “Patriarchal society really is out here, scamming women into thinking that they’re not supremely powerful beings.”

Jackson, 42, praised his wife for her new role in a May 2020 Mother’s Day tribute, writing via Instagram: “Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived. The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but. Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I am humbled more and more every day by that.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum thanked Turner-Smith for their daughter five months later while celebrating her birthday.

“This last year has been the happiest whirlwind of my life,” the Little Fires Everywhere star captioned an October 2020 Instagram post. “I can’t wait to see what all the years to come bring our way.”

The couple wed in December 2019 in California and have felt “lucky and privileged” to be able to raise their little one together.

“Both of us had watched our own mothers struggle to raise children without such support,” the Last Ship star told British Vogue in August 2020. “Both of us were determined to create something for ourselves. He kept saying to me, ‘There’s no part of this that I’m going to miss.’”