Jodie Turner-Smith is not here for the pressure placed on moms.

Turner-Smith, 37, took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 23, to share a video, which read, “Whoever normalized women being ‘fully healed and recovered’ by six weeks postpartum … lied.”

Alongside the social media post, Turner-Smith added her own commentary, writing, “I understand the pressure to ‘snap back’ but the reality is: that it is *completely* impossible. Your body must go through its own journey and being a portal for a new soul is an enormously physical, emotional and spiritual task!!!”

She continued: “Be kind to yourself mamas. And don’t let anyone make you think you should be back to ‘normal’ 2 seconds after giving birth.”

Turner-Smith welcomed her daughter in April 2020 with then-husband Joshua Jackson. Jackson, 45, and Turner-Smith initially sparked romance rumors in 2018. Us Weekly broke the news in December 2019 that they quietly tied the knot.

In October 2023, Turner-Smith filed for divorce after four years of marriage. In her petition, Turner-Smith cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and listed September 13, 2023, as the pair’s date of separation.

A source told Us at the time that Jackson was “caught off guard” by Turner-Smith’s filing.

“They had their issues, as many couples do — especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child,” the insider shared about Turner-Smith’s “decision” to call it quits. “Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.”

According to a second source, however, Turner-Smith’s choice didn’t come out of nowhere. “She refused to settle for something that didn’t feel right,” the insider noted. “[It] wasn’t working for her, so she ripped off the Band-Aid.”

Turner-Smith broke her silence on the split earlier this year. “Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working,” she told the U.K.’s The Times in February. “And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.”

At the time, Turner-Smith explained why she didn’t see her marriage as “a failure,” adding, “There are so many different moments in our life where we look at ourselves and say, ‘Who am I and am I being true to that?’ If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us.”

Jackson has yet to publicly address the breakup. He has been linked to Lupita Nyong’o since late last year when they were spotted spending time together after her split from boyfriend Selema Masekela.

“Joshua and Lupita have been dating for a very short while now. They’re focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible,” a source told Us in December 2023. “Things are very new but going really well so far.”

Turner-Smith, meanwhile, hasn’t gone public with any new romances. On her first Valentine’s Day after the breakup, Turner-Smith celebrated with her mother and daughter.

“The best Valentine’s yet!!! Thank you so much, you know who you are !!! About last night,” she wrote via Instagram. “To the women in my life who love me deeply and profoundly, I’m so grateful for you!!!!!!”