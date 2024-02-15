Jodie Turner-Smith is seemingly taking a dig at estranged husband Joshua Jackson on her first Valentine’s Day since their split.

The model, 37, took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 14, to show the decorations in her home, writing, “The best Valentine’s yet!!! Thank you so much, you know who you are !!! About last night.”

Turner-Smith shared several snaps of the purple, pink and silver balloons in her living room. There were other Valentine’s Day-themed decorations and a balloon wall that read, “Happy Love Day Jodie.”

In another photo, Turner-Smith posed alongside her and Joshua Jackson’s 3-year-old daughter and a woman who seems to be her mother.

“To the women in my life who love me deeply and profoundly, I’m so grateful for you!!!!!!” she added.

The celebrations mark Turner-Smith’s first Valentine’s Day since her split from Jackson, 45. Us Weekly confirmed in October 2023 that Turner-Smith filed for divorce after four years of marriage. In her petition, Turner-Smith cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listed September 13, 2023, as the pair’s date of separation.

A source told Us at the time that Jackson was “caught off guard” by Turner-Smith’s filing.

“They had their issues, as many couples do — especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child,” the insider shared about Turner-Smith’s “decision” to call it quits. “Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.”

According to a second source, however, Turner-Smith’s choice didn’t come out of nowhere. “She refused to settle for something that didn’t feel right,” the insider noted. “[It] wasn’t working for her, so she ripped off the Band-Aid.”

Jackson and Turner-Smith initially sparked romance rumors in 2018. Us broke the news in December 2019 that they quietly tied the knot, and their daughter was born less than one year later in April 2020.

Turner-Smith previously gushed about her love for Jackson, writing via Instagram in February 2023, “Our 2nd valentine’s day and it’s even more magical than the first! here’s to a lifetime of them. happy valentine’s day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart 💞 love you, baby daddy 💋🤗🥰.”

Two months later, Jackson credited Turner-Smith for changing his perspective on marriage.

“Partially, it’s age. I’m old enough to be able to do this. Partially it’s about finding somebody in the right moment of life,” he told the U.K.’s The Times. “If we had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair, but all the rest of this stuff, I was just not ready. I didn’t think I ever wanted to get married.”

Jackson, who has remained largely tight-lipped about the divorce, has recently sparked romance rumors with Lupita Nyong’o. Late last year, he was spotted spending time with Nyong’o, 40, after her split from boyfriend Selema Masekela.

“Joshua and Lupita have been dating for a very short while now. They’re focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible,” a source told Us in December 2023. “Things are very new but going really well so far.”