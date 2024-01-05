Jodie Turner-Smith knows what she wants as she looks ahead to the new year.

“2024. We are about that love and about that action!” Turner-Smith, 37, captioned an Instagram Story on Thursday, January 4. “Thank you to everyone who is here because you want to see me win. Thank you to everyone who is here just to see if I fail.”

She concluded: “I’m praying for each and every one of you. Be blessed, beloveds, and happy new year!”

Turner-Smith’s message about her hopes for the future comes after Us Weekly confirmed in October 2023 that she filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Joshua Jackson. In her petition, Turner-Smith cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listed September 13 as the pair’s date of separation.

A source told Us at the time that Jackson, 45, was “caught off guard” by Turner-Smith’s filing, adding that it was her “decision” to call it quits..

“They had their issues, as many couples do — especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child,” the insider shared. “Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.”

A second source told Us that Turner-Smith’s choice didn’t come out of nowhere, noting, “She refused to settle for something that didn’t feel right. [It] wasn’t working for her, so she ripped off the Band-Aid.”

Jackson and Turner-Smith initially sparked romance rumors in 2018. Us broke the news in December 2019 that they quietly tied the knot, and their daughter was born less than one year later in April 2020.

Before their split, Jackson credited Turner-Smith with changing his perspective on marriage. “Partially, it’s age. I’m old enough to be able to do this. Partially it’s about finding somebody in the right moment of life,” he told the U.K.’s The Times in April 2023. “If we had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair, but all the rest of this stuff, I was just not ready. I didn’t think I ever wanted to get married.”

Jackson and Turner-Smith were also known for showing off their love for each other via social media.

“Our 2nd valentine’s day and it’s even more magical than the first! here’s to a lifetime of them. happy valentine’s day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart 💞 love you, baby daddy 💋🤗🥰,” Turner-Smith wrote via Instagram in February 2023.

Turner-Smith has since used her platform to reflect on personal growth. Weeks after filing for divorce, she shared a quote about love languages, which read, “People don’t always say, ‘I love you.’ Sometimes it sounds like: Be safe. Did you eat? Call me when you get home. I made you this.”

In a separate upload, Turner-Smith made it clear she was focusing on herself. “Everything heals and grows when it is loved well. People, too,” stated an October 2023 post.

Jackson, meanwhile, has remained largely tight-lipped about the breakup. Late last year, he was spotted spending time with Lupita Nyong’o following her split from boyfriend Selema Masekela.

“Joshua and Lupita have been dating for a very short while now. They’re focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible,” a source told Us in December 2023. “Things are very new but going really well so far.”