Learning from their mistakes. John Legend revealed how he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, make the most of their intimate time together at home.

“Lock the door if you have kids,” the 44-year-old Grammy winner — who shares kids Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and Esti, 2 months, with the 37-year-old model — joked on the Wednesday, March 22, episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “Our kids have a way of finding their way into our room, so if we ever want to have a good time, we gotta lock the door.”

Legend and Teigen’s busy schedules sometimes make it had to cash in on alone time, but the “All of Me” singer noted: “You have to find time, you have to still do those romantic gestures and make an effort. You can’t take things for granted, I think especially if you have been together for a long time. If you allow yourself to get into a rut, you have to, you know, go on a date, do some fun things.”

The couple expanded their family with the birth of daughter Esti earlier this year. The Cravings author announced in August 2022 that she was pregnant nearly two years after the death of her and Legend’s son Jack.

The Utah native suffered a partial placenta abruption while 20 weeks pregnant with Jack. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen captioned a September 2022 Instagram post. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

While reflecting on the “heartbreaking” loss on Wednesday, the Voice alum told Cooper, 28, that he and Teigen felt “powerless” over the situation. “It was, like, deep, deep grief, deep challenge, deep pain,” he said.

Legend continued: “And for me, I’ve also gone through dealing with trauma in my own family growing up, dealing with tragedy in our family and seeing my mom react to it in ways that weren’t healthy. I was trying to be the best partner for [Chrissy] so I could buttress her, support her and make sure she responded in the healthiest way you could.”



The La La Land star also explained why he and Teigen chose to share the news of Jack’s death with fans via social media, saying, “It was right in the heart of our grief.”

Despite their challenging few years, the “Love Me Now” singer praised his wife’s sense of humor, which he thinks is her “hottest” quality. “It’s probably obvious, but she makes me laugh all of the time and I think that just changes your whole world when you have somebody around you that makes you laugh,” he shared on the podcast. “Even when you go through the worst things … when [your partner] has a sense of humor it just makes life better, it really does.”

Legend and Teigen met on the set of his “Stereo” music video in 2006 and tied the knot seven years later in Lake Como, Italy. Legend told Cooper that he and the Lip Sync Battle alum will soon be returning to their wedding venue for a special occasion.

“That’s all gonna be the 10th anniversary in September this year — 10th anniversary of ‘All of Me,’ 10th anniversary of our getting married, and we’re gonna go back to Lake Como and celebrate,” he shared.