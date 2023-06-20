Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth recently welcomed their third child — and baby fever might be kicking in again soon.

The TLC personality, 25, opened up about her postpartum journey during a YouTube Q&A uploaded on Saturday, June 17, exactly one month after she gave birth to son Gunner. The couple also share son Gideon, 5, and daughter Evelyn, 2.

“Everyone is asking me how many babies I want — if I want more,” Duggar said in the vlog. “And I’m like, ‘Gracious, guys, I just had a kid.'”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum noted that she and Forsyth, 29, had discussed having “four or five” children but aren’t sure whether they’re still committed to that goal.

“I don’t feel done,” she added. “And I think the different friends I’ve talked to have always said when they’re done, they know. Like, ‘OK, this is my last one.’ They feel done. I haven’t gotten that feeling yet and I loved this whole experience … I feel like we could have another one.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar‘s daughter married Forsyth in May 2017. The duo announced just three months later that Joy-Anna was pregnant with their first child, and Gideon arrived in February 2018.

Less than two years later, Us Weekly broke the news of the pair’s second pregnancy. However, Joy-Anna revealed in July 2019 that she suffered a miscarriage at 20 weeks.

As she recovered, the Arkansas native exclusively told Us in November 2019 that she wanted to give herself “time to heal” before trying to conceive again. She and the former EMT announced the following March that they had another little one on the way before Evelyn was born in August 2020.

The twosome continued to expand their family with baby Gunner, who was born on May 17. While discussing the adjustment to life as the mom of three, Joy-Anna spoke candidly about how her body has changed after giving birth.

“I do not lose postpartum weight easily at all,” she confessed in her YouTube Q&A. “It is hard work for me. Nursing does not just help me drop weight, I think it actually helps me hold onto weight. … But I feel my best when I do lose the weight.”

The Counting On alum explained that she’s been trying to eat healthier following Gunner’s delivery. “I’ve noticed that I’m dropping [pounds] slowly,” she said. “But it always takes me [a while]. … I’ve been a lot less hard on myself this time around because I’m like, ‘OK, I know from experience that it’s probably not gonna happen fast.'”

Joy-Anna also told fans that she and Forsyth are still trying their best to keep their romantic spark alive while balancing parenthood. “We are going to have to make that more of a priority,” she admitted, praising her “great support group” for helping give the couple a break from the kids every so often. “I think [we’ll] have to be more purposeful in our marriage with making time for each other.”