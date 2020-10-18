Lack of trust? Kailyn Lowry claimed she was “humiliated” after her ex Chris Lopez demanded a paternity test for one of their children.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 28, made the allegation on a recent episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast, where she detailed the painful experience.

“I had to get a DNA test against my wishes,” Lowry told cohost Vee Torres. “I knew who the father was, but he didn’t believe it.”

She added, “I knew who I slept with and have never questioned any of my kids’ dads.”

Lowry shares son Isaac, 10, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, son Lincon, 6, with ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 3, and 2-month-old Creed with Lopez. The Pennsylvania native later confirmed that Rivera, 28, and Marroquin, 27, did not ask her for a paternity test.

The reality star recalled going to the testing facility where the nurse made some assumptions about her personal life.

“I go into the DNA place and [the nurse giving the test] said ‘So, you don’t know who the dad is?’ She flat-out asked me,” Lowry said. “When I tell you the humiliation that I felt. I knew who the dad was, I never questioned it. That was never a question in my mind. Yes, I know there are women who lie [about their kid’s father]. I know women who have lied. I know that’s there, but that wasn’t me. I’m not that type of person.”

Lowry explained she wouldn’t lie about her children’s paternity because of her famous background.

“I am in the public eye, why the f–k would I put myself in the position where I don’t know who the damn dad is?” she said. “Wow. I was embarrassed, this is not OK. Don’t humiliate me for no reason. I know who the dad is. I couldn’t believe [the nurse] said that. I had tears running down my face, I was so humiliated.”

The Hustle and Heart author opened up to Us Weekly in February about her complicated relationship with Lopez, claiming that he “admitted to intentionally getting me pregnant,” which played a factor in her considering abortion.

The pair feuded on social media in September after Lopez cut Lux’s long hair without her consent.

“I’m just at a place where it’s like OK, you could f–k with me all you want,” Lowry said in an Instagram Live video at the time. “You can choke me, you can put your hands on me, you can burn my book on social media, you can cheat on me. Do whatever you want, right? But the second you do something to my child, I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation tool.”

Lopez fired back in his own Instagram Live video saying, “I’ve been wanting to cut my son’s hair, so the fact that I cut off a little bit of his edges, she should be happy I didn’t f–king scalp his ass, all right? Let’s be [on] some real s—t. That’s my son, so if I decide to make a decision on my son or anybody, I can.”