Her fourth pregnancy is turning out to be unlike the others. Kailyn Lowry opened up about how her weight has factored into her road to delivery.

“I am at the heaviest weight I’ve ever been — before I got pregnant and then obviously now while I’m pregnant,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, explained during the Thursday, July 9, episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast with Lindsie Chrisley. “So that’s been a little hard, but also I haven’t had any real complications. Like, I just haven’t. My glucose is good. All my stuff is good. So I went into the doctor today and I saw a new doctor.”

Lowry went on to detail how the doctor warned her about her blood levels ahead of giving birth. “I know that I’m anemic and I’ve known that I’m anemic for years, but he was telling me how he wanted to make sure I was taking my iron and I said, ‘Yeah,’ and he told me that with every pregnancy you lose more blood, which is new to me,” she noted. “Why is this the first time that I’m hearing this with baby No. four at over 37 weeks?”

The reality star is planning a home birth, but her course may need to change due to the development. “This is now the third doctor that’s giving me a different reason for why I should be induced instead of home birth,” she said. “And then on top of it said, ‘Because you’re anemic, because you lose more blood with every baby, we wouldn’t want to see you get a blood transfusion.’”

Lowry has not totally given up on her home birth idea though. “I’m gonna go confirm,” she added of getting a second opinion. “I have a ‘high-risk doctor’ or whatever. The only reason why I’m high-risk at this point is because of my weight, and everything seems to be fine.”

Us Weekly confirmed the TV personality’s pregnancy news in February. The father of her unborn child is ex Chris Lopez, with whom she already shares son Lux, 2. She is also the mother of sons Isaac, 10, with ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.