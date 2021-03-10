There he is! Katharine McPhee shared a sweet shot with her son two weeks after his birth.

The American Idol alum, 36, held her dog in one hand in the Tuesday, March 9, Instagram Story upload, her baby boy strapped to her chest in a carrier. The singer flashed a peace sign while wearing a patterned dress and sandals.

The Smash alum debuted her infant on Sunday, March 6, writing via Instagram: “Just in case you were wondering … I love being a mommy!”

Us Weekly confirmed on February 24 that the Country Comfort star had given birth to her and David Foster’s first child together, his sixth. (The composer, 71, is also the father of Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34.)

“Kat McPhee and David Foster are the proud parents of a baby boy,” the Los Angeles native’s rep told Us last month. A source added, “Everything went well. Mom and baby are healthy.”

The couple tied the knot in June 2019 in London, and news broke the following year that they were starting a family.

When the pair started dating in 2017, McPhee was “very concerned with what people would think” of their age gap, she said during an episode of “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast” earlier this month.

The “Open Toes” singer explained that while she was “very, very young” when she met Foster and he produced her “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” single in 2006, she was “a full-on woman” when they reconnected.

“The dynamic was a big shift for us,” the new mom explained. “None the less though, it took me a while to come around. To really want to have a real, serious relationship. … It was always this professional relationship, but I think looking back he was definitely enamored with me and I was taken with him.”

McPhee noted that the Grammy winner had previously attended her first wedding to Nick Cokas, playing the piano at the February 2008 ceremony. She and the actor, 55, split eight years later.

As for the Canada native, he has been married four other times. Foster first wed B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, followed by Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986. The music executive married Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005, then Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017.

When Foster addressed their age difference in an August 2019 video, he said, “Nobody gives a s–t.” His then-fiancée told haters to “go f–k [your]selves.”