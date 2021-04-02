Round two! Two days after showing her postpartum bikini body, Katharine McPhee rocked a one-piece bathing suit.

“Best one-piece I’ve ever tried,” the American Idol alum, 37, captioned an Instagram Story mirror selfie on Thursday, April 1. “Usually it’s cut too low and the torso isn’t long enough. Straps are adjustable. So comfortable.”

The Broadway star gave the designer, her stepdaughter Sara Foster, a shout-out, writing, “You nail it @sarafoster.”

The Los Angeles native married David Foster in June 2019, announcing one year later that she and the composer, 71, were expecting their first child together. In addition to Sara, 40, the Grammy winner is also the father of Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34.

The Canada native’s first son, Rennie, arrived last month. McPhee told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager the 1-month-old’s name without Foster’s permission, joking in March that she hoped he wouldn’t “kill” her.

Sure enough, her husband was “annoyed,” the “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” singer revealed to Jess Cagle later that same day. She explained, “I said, ‘What was I supposed to say? Nothing?’ Like, ‘I’m sorry, we’re not sharing the name.’ We don’t want to be that pretentious over the name, but it’s the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private. … It’s not like we’re the only people who’ve named our child something, but we wanted to keep it as private as long as we could. I’m in trouble, but hopefully, hopefully my husband will not be too mad.”

The couple feel that Rennie is “so original,” McPhee added at the time. “It’s a really great family name, but one of [Foster’s] family members didn’t tell us about it until hours before he was born. It sort of took my breath away. I was waiting for something like that, and I just didn’t think it would happen. We were going to name him something totally different, which was a great name, but not something that meant something.”

Since welcoming the newborn, the Country Comfort star has shielded his face from her social media followers. However, the Smash alum has given frequent postpartum body updates, from wearing a green dress on St. Patrick’s Day to snapping a selfie in a brown bikini on Tuesday, March 30.

“Loving my curves because my baby gave them to me,” McPhee captioned the Instagram Story post.