Kelly Ripa once had ambitions of being in-laws with Lisa Rinna.

“For years I tried to set our kids up,” Ripa, 53, recalled while chatting with Rinna, 60, during the Thursday, October 12, episode of her morning talk show, Live With Kelly and Mark.

“Yes, true story,” Rinna confirmed.

Although Ripa didn’t specify which of her two sons she was referring to — she shares Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20, with husband Mark Consuelos, in addition to daughter Lola, 22 — she did name Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin’s younger daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, 22. (Rinna and Harry, 71, also share daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, 25.)

“For many, many years I tried. And then one day, Amelia, like, burst onto the runway — I think it was her first fashion show — and I was like, ‘Nevermind, he wouldn’t know what to do with that,’” Ripa said, laughing. “I texted her like, ‘Forget it, he wouldn’t know.’”

Related: Stars Who've Played Matchmaker Playing Cupid! Over the years, many stars have revealed that they helped sparks fly between their mutual friends. Hailee Steinfeld, for her part, explained the advice that she gave pal Sophie Turner, who was interested in getting to know Joe Jonas more. “I will say, I did get that text from Sophie being like, ‘So […]

In addition to reminiscing about her matchmaking attempts, the talk show host also congratulated Rinna on Amelia’s modeling success. “Sometimes when I see your daughter, she is so reminiscent of you that I have to stop,” she said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum replied that it’s “truly been amazing” to watch Amelia’s career flourish. “It’s so much fun watching her. She’s grown so much. She’s just, like, killing it,” Rinna gushed.

Although Amelia never sparked a connection with Ripa’s son, her personal life made headlines in the past when she began dating Scott Disick in 2020. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2021 that the pair had parted ways, with a source exclusively telling Us at the time that “Amelia was the one who ended things.”

Related: Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s Family Pics With Their Daughters Reality TV royalty! Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin have balanced more than two decades of marriage with parenthood as they raise daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin. “My Pride and Joy and the loves of my life. 🤍,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gushed via Instagram in May 2022, sharing a throwback photo of […]

Three months later, Amelia reflected on the highs and lows of the year via Instagram.

“2021 … the year of the bleached brows & dreams coming true,” she wrote. “The year that i completely lost my sense of self … not knowing that i would reclaim it even more authentically.”

While Amelia chases her fashion dreams, Disick, 40, has been going through a rough patch recently. During the Thursday episode of The Kardashians, he opened up to Khloé Kardashian about the aftermath of his 2022 car accident.

Related: Scott Disick's Ups and Downs Through the Years Scott Disick has struggled with substance abuse, grief and more issues since stepping into the spotlight, but he has also celebrated personal wins, such as welcoming three children. Us Weekly is taking a look back at his highs and lows through the years. The reality star became a household name while starring alongside Kourtney Kardashian on Keeping Up […]

“I gained a lot of weight here because of my back,” he told Kardashian, 39, when she visited him at home. “Ever since that car accident, [my back pain] got worse over time.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

In a subsequent confessional, Khloé noted that Disick — who shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian — “needs a little pep talk” to get himself back on track.

“This is probably the unhealthiest I’ve seen him. He’s barely mobile and it is all from his back. That wouldn’t make anyone feel good,” she said. “I think Scott needs to realize these things are fixable. You can’t let it get you down.”