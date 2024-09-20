Frasier star Kelsey Grammer is the proud father of seven children.

Grammer first became a parent in 1983, welcoming daughter Spencer with ex-wife Doreen Alderman. Spencer has since followed in her dad’s acting footsteps, best known for her role as Casey Cartwright on ABC Family’s (now Freeform) Greek.

Grammer and Spencer later shared the screen in the 2022 Lifetime movie The 12 Days of Christmas Eve, playing a father and daughter.

“I’ve learned so much from him as an actor [and] a lot of my work ethic comes from him as well,” Spencer said of her father during a November 2022 appearance on Today. “It was really easy to work together. [I’ve been] inspired by [his] comedic timing, it’s definitely influenced me.”

Related: Kelsey Grammer's Ups and Downs Through the Years Kelsey Grammer has had lasting success in the entertainment industry — his portrayal of Dr. Frasier Crane is one of the longest-running roles in TV history — but he has also faced numerous tragedies over the years. Grammer was only 13 years old when his father was shot and killed. Six years later, he faced another unimaginable loss […]

After Spencer, the legendary actor continued expanding his family. Keep scrolling to get to know the Grammer family:

Spencer Grammer

Spencer is Grammer’s only child with Alderman. As an actress, she has appeared in Rick and Morty, Tell Me a Story, Greek, As the World Turns, Sweetie Pie and more.

Spencer married firefighter James Hesketh in 2011, several months before giving birth to son Emmett. Spencer and Hesketh divorced in 2017.

Greer Grammer

Grammer shares his second daughter with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner. Like Spencer, Greer is also an actress, and her credits include Awkward, Deadly Illusions, The Middle and Altitude. Additionally, Greer plays Roz Doyle’s daughter, Alice, on the Parmount+ reboot of Frasier. (Grammer, of course, plays the titular Frasier Crane.)

Related: Bode Miller and More Celebrity Parents With the Biggest Broods Kris Jenner, Keke Wyatt and more celebrity parents are highly outnumbered at home. Wyatt welcomed her 11th baby, son Ke’zyah, in September 2022, which is her second with husband Zackariah Darring. The singer and Darring also share son Ke’Riah. Wyatt also shares six older children with ex-husband Rahman Morton and three more with ex-husband Michael […]

Mason Grammer

Mason is the eldest daughter of Kelsey and his ex-wife Camille Grammer, who was an original star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The exes split in 2010, and her parents’ divorce was particularly difficult on Mason, who graduated from Emerson College in 2024.

“It was the hardest time of my life,” she told Genlux Magazine in 2018. “I changed a lot after that. I had to grow up faster because I had a lot more responsibilities. My dad wasn’t around, so I didn’t see him much, and my mom had such a hard time. I became my younger brother’s mom. Everyone was on edge.”

At the time of the interview, Mason had reconciled with Kelsey, adding that she “can talk to him about everything.”

Jude Grammer

Kelsey and Camille welcomed son Jude ahead of their divorce. Like his sister Mason, Jude remains close to his father and often shares sweet social media tributes.

Jude graduated from high school in June 2023.

Faith, Kelsey and Auden Grammer

The actor married Kayte Walsh in 2011, welcoming daughter Faith one year later. The couple’s two sons followed in 2014 and 2016.

The Emmy winner was 61 when his youngest son, Auden, was born, and he was proud to welcome another child late in his life.

“The beauty of being an older dad is you get a chance to kinda try it again. That’s been a real gift,” he told The Guardian in August 2018. “I’m in a place [where] I’ve never been happier work-wise, and I do have time to see my family a lot. What I regretted earlier in my life was that I seemed to be so busy [that] sometimes that suffered.”