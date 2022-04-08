Not here for the hate! Khloé Kardashian clapped back at haters criticizing her for holding her 3-year-old daughter, True, at The Kardashians premiere.

“For the people who comment that I hold True too much … No. 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, tweeted on Friday, April 8. “No. 2 when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps [sic] yelling things, I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here.”

The reality star matched her and on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s daughter at the Thursday, April 7, red carpet. The Los Angeles native held the little one in a few event photos but also let True down and held her hand.

“My baby is so cute with her posing,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author tweeted alongside pictures of True with her hand on her hip. “She’s too much for me.”

The Revenge Body cohost has frequently gone to bat against social media mom-shamers over the years, writing via Instagram in 2018 that a “happy mommy makes for a happy baby.”

The former E! personality continued, “Women who choose to take their time after baby, I’m so proud of you! Women who choose to work out after baby, I’m so proud of you! We all must do what’s best for US! Please be kind to yourself!”

That same year, Kardashian slammed a “pathetic” hater commenting on True’s appearance. In 2019, she defended buying the toddler a toy Bentley.

“It’s ridiculous when people pass judgment on somebody else when they don’t even know their entire situation,” the Hulu personality told Kourtney Kardashian of trolls in a March 2020 YouTube video. “Everyone is just trying to figure out what’s best for them and what works in their life.”

Khloé welcomed her baby girl in April 2018, days after news broke that Thompson, 31, had cheated on her with multiple women. The duo stayed together at the time but split in February 2019 when the athlete kissed Jordyn Woods. After a reconciliation in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, they called it quits again.

“I still think he’s a great guy, and he’s a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me,” the Celebrity Apprentice alum told Robin Roberts of the Canada native during a Wednesday, April 6, ABC tell-all. “I think at the end of the day, all of us aspire to have blissfulness. We want to feel happy. We want to feel safe.”

