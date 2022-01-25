Boy or girl? Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner appeared to hint at the sex of Kylie Jenner’s second baby during a Sunday, January 23, shopping trip.

The siblings made purchases at Juvenile Shop in Sherman Oaks, California. In photos published by Daily Mail on Monday, January 24, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums FaceTimed their mom, Kris Jenner, while looking at baby dolls in pink outfits, potentially indicating that a niece is coming soon.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author, 37, paired a beige top and matching leggings with a pair of Gucci boots on the shopping trip, while the model, 26, sported an orange cardigan, black jeans and loafers. The sisters left the baby store with multiple bags.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that Kylie, 24, and Travis Scott are expecting baby No. 2 after welcoming daughter Stormi, now 3, in February 2018. The reality star announced the news via Instagram one month later.

While the Kylie Cosmetics creator did not reveal the sex of her upcoming arrival at the time, fans speculated that she had a boy on the way after she posted an Instagram slideshow of Stormi. The Life of Kylie alum called the toddler her “favorite girl” in the caption, alongside a blue heart emoji.

“Waiting for the ‘blue for boy?’ and ‘she’s ur fave girl coz ur having a boy?’ comments,” one Instagram user wrote. The prediction proved to be correct, with other followers writing, “Ohhh so she’s having a boy. Got it,” and, “My thoughts exactly!!! Came to see if anyone else thought the same thing.”

Last month, Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé, Travis Barker, posted an Instagram Story photo with a baby bottle in the background, leading his followers to believe Kylie’s infant had already arrived. The makeup mogul quelled rumors earlier this month by showing her bump progress at both her baby shower and Stormi’s birthday party.

“Kylie has never felt more prepared for something in her entire life,” a source exclusively told Us in December 2021. “Kylie and Travis are so elated to be on this journey again together. They are so in love with each other. They share a special bond as parents that no one else can touch.”

The on-again, off-again couple, who began dating in 2017, have “streamlined” parenting tactics, the insider added at the time. The source called the 30-year-old rapper “very paternal,” explaining, “Kylie is also very maternal. … They are both super engaged when it comes to family and work really well as parents together.”