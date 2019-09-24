



“Picture of the screen,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, captioned a Monday, September 23, Instagram photo of her youngest daughter wearing mascara and lipstick. “Where does the time go? @kaiabiermann how are you 5 already? #DontBeTardy.”

Some of the reality star’s Instagram followers criticized her for letting the little one wear makeup. When one user wrote, “She also has eyeliner on, just saying she’s a beauty without makeup on and way too young,” Zolciak replied, “No eyeliner sweetie, stop reaching.”

Another follower said that even she doesn’t “wear lipstick that bright” as an adult. The former Bravo personality clapped back, writing, “Sweetie, it’s a TV screen. Color is off. It’s not accurate, but regardless, just because you don’t doesn’t mean others won’t.”

Zolciak, who is also mom of Brielle, 22, Ariana, 17, Kroy, 8, Kash, 7, and Kane, 5, opened up about handling online criticism in March. “I don’t feel like I do [get criticism], or I don’t read it maybe,” the Connecticut native said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I feel like I’m a really good mom. We all make mistakes and we all learn as we go. I’m very proud of all of my children. I think I’m a good mom and nobody can really take that.”

When her children have noticed negative comments in the past, the Dancing With the Stars alum has advised them to ignore the haters. “When Brielle wanted her lips done, it was something that she’s never really liked,” Zolciak told Us Weekly exclusively in July. “She’s always talked about wanting bigger lips. She turned 18, I took her to the best. That’s her decision, her choice. I took her to the best. She was very open because she said she didn’t want other girls that felt like her to not know that there wasn’t an option. So she shared that with the world. Then, they’re like, ‘You look like a duck, you look awful, they look terrible, blah, blah, blah,’ and Brielle’s like, ‘Well f–k, maybe I shouldn’t say anything.’ I said, ‘No, you just basically do you.’”

