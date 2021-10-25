New to nursing! One month after Clara Berry gave birth to a baby boy, KJ Apa drank her breast milk while out to eat.

“My wife is a milk machine and I love it,” the Riverdale alum, 24, captioned a Saturday, October 23, Instagram video. The model, 27, commented on the social media upload: “Happy to feed my family.”

As for Apa’s costar Vanessa Morgan, who became a mom to son River, now 8 months, in January, she wrote, “Ahaha yessss I told you!”

The new dad unscrewed the lid of a baby bottle in the footage, pouring it into his mug. After taking a drink and pressing the warm cup to his forehead, the singer laughed with Berry.

She and the actor’s baby boy arrived in September. “Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September,” the new mom wrote via Instagram at the time, only showing the infant’s hand. “He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.”

Morgan, 29, called Sasha “River’s new bestie,” while Madelaine Petsch commented, “Congrats mama!”

The announcement came four months after the couple shared their pregnancy news with their Instagram followers. Berry captioned her baby bump pic in May with emojis of eggs and kids.

The pair went public with their relationship in February 2020 on a romantic Paris getaway. The following month, Apa quarantined with his costar Cole Sprouse amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Him and KJ, in the very beginning of quarantine, ended up staying together at KJ’s place in Los Angeles,” the former Disney Channel star’s twin brother, Dylan Sprouse, told Entertainment Tonight in May 2020. “So they’re isolating together, which is very cute. I heard they’re just lifting weights and eating cheese. I think that’s what they do.”

In August 2020, the songwriter posted nude photos of Berry via Instagram. “There’s nowhere else,” he captioned shots of the France native. She commented, “Jtm,” abbreviating “I love you” in French, adding, “He is the only one in the world in my eyes.”

Apa previously dated Girlboss star Britt Robertson after they costarred in A Dog’s Purpose. He was also spotted being “super flirty” with Paris Hilton at an August 2019 party, a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.