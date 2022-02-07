Boy or girl? Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s second child is a son, Us Weekly confirms.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, gave birth on Wednesday, February 2, debuting her baby boy via Instagram four days later. She captioned the social media upload with a blue heart emoji.

Jenner appeared to hint at the baby-to-be’s sex after her pregnancy news broke in September 2021. The reality star posted an Instagram photo of her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, at the time, calling the toddler her “favorite girl” in the caption with a blue heart emoji.

“Waiting for the ‘blue for boy?’ and ‘She’s ur fave girl coz ur having a boy?’ comments,” one Instagram user wrote on the social media upload at the time. Sure enough, one of Jenner’s followers wrote, “Ohhh so she’s having a boy. Got it,” while another added, “My thoughts exactly!!! Came to see if anyone else thought the same thing.”

The following month, the then-expectant star gave Vogue a tour of her home, noting that she and Scott, 30, had yet to find out the sex of baby No. 2.

“Well, we need to find out the gender first,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator said in the October 2021 video when asked about choosing a name. “We decided to wait.”

When the makeup mogul was carrying Stormi in 2017, she chose to keep her pregnancy under wraps, waiting to show her baby bump via social media until after her infant’s arrival.

“I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” the Kylie Skin creator explained in a February 2018 YouTube video. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness. Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience I’ve had in m entire life and I’m actually going to miss it.”

During her second pregnancy, the Los Angeles native was intentional about giving her toddler “as much attention as possible,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October.

“[She’s] focusing on her health and her baby’s health at the moment and finishing setting up the nursery,” the insider added at the time.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

