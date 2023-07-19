Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder Hope Their Kids Watch Pump Rules

Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder‘s daughters aren’t quite old enough to watch Vanderpump Rules, but the reality TV moms are not concerned about what their kids will eventually see.

“There are many people who say, ‘You should be worried about her watching Vanderpump Rules,'” Kent, 32, said during the Wednesday, July 19, episode of Schroeder’s “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast. “I’m not worried at all. I want her to see those things. I want her to go like, ‘Wow. My mom has had experiences in life. She’s never gonna judge me. She’s been a hot mess herself. I’m in a safe space.'” (Kent shares daughter Ocean, 2, with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.)

Schroeder, 35, agreed, adding that she hopes daughter Hartford, 2, is one day able to see Pump Rules as an example of what not to do.

“Hopefully, they learn from our mistakes,” said Schroeder, who shares Hartford with husband Beau Clark. “I hope Hartford watches Vanderpump Rules and shudders and cringes and is like, ‘Mom, you were so f–king mean. Like, that’s not cool.’ I hope that she looks at it and is like, ‘That’s not cool.’ I really hope that our kids watch and learn.”

Kent, for her part, thinks Ocean and Hartford will want to live a much more sheltered life after seeing their moms’ young adulthood documented on TV. “There will be a day when she probably comes across things that I’ve done,” Kent explained. “I’m thinking that our kids, when they see those things, they’re gonna be, like, very embarrassed and they’re gonna [do] the complete opposite.”

The duo’s discussion was part of a longer conversation about mom-shaming, a topic that both of them have been outspoken about. Earlier this month, Kent clapped back after social media trolls complained about a recent Instagram post of hers that included a racy swimsuit photo after a snap of Ocean.

“I’m so over the mom shaming from some of you women,” Kent wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 13. “I’m a parent, work full time, rarely have one moment for just me, and for just a second on the 4th of July I felt hot and wanted a picture. Anything but praise is unwelcome.”

Kent further addressed the controversy with Schroeder, reiterating again that Ocean wasn’t around to see her mom showing off her body.

“I don’t like the idea of once you become a mother you have to fit into this box,” Kent said. “The way they’ve treated me is like, ‘You’re a mother now, you can’t do those things.’ There’s gonna be a day where my daughter grows up and she’s gonna have sex, she’s probably gonna smoke weed. She’s not gonna be a little, tiny, innocent child for the rest of her life.”

Schroeder, who is currently expecting her second child, a baby boy, noted that Kent’s confidence is actually setting a good example for Ocean. “You’re showing your daughter what loving your body looks like, and that’s so important,” Schroder told her former costar.

Kent, meanwhile, went on to say that she just wanted a moment to appreciate herself. “I was taking cute pictures of the kids all the livelong day on the 4th of July!” she joked. “It was my f–king turn. I never get cute pictures. Let me love on my ass for five seconds.”