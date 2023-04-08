Smash or pass — mom edition! Pregnant Stassi Schroeder weighed in on some of the biggest baby trends out there, sharing her thoughts on everything from gender reveal parties to screen time for kids.

“I love a gender reveal, and just because I didn’t do one this time doesn’t mean it’s a pass,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her Mommy Dearest Tour. “Smash — I love attending. Invite me to your gender reveals. I love seeing the emotion, I love the excitement of it and I love cake, so it’s a win-win all the time.”

The Off With My Head author, however, isn’t quite as enthusiastic about screen time for kids. The Louisiana native and husband Beau Clark tried it out with 2-year-old daughter Hartford with little success.

“We were letting Hartford have screen time every now and then, and it was turning her into a monster,” the former Bravo personality joked. “Like, I don’t know if it was just too much stimulation. She was learning how to go on YouTube in a matter of days. So, we had to cold turkey it. … Nothing unless we are, like, completely desperate at the airport or at a restaurant and we’ve tried everything else. It has to be the last resort, and then we’ll let her have screen time.”

The reality star also had some strong words for mom-shamers, who she says are just as active on social media as they are on parenthood-focused message boards.

“Mom-shamers are the worst,” the Next Level Basic author declared. “They’re the meanest trolls out there, the mom-shaming ones. The What to Expect app I’m on, sometimes I’ll look at the message boards and people are so mean to each other. These are expectant mothers, mothers who’ve had kids. Like, we’re all in the same boat and they’re just so cruel to each other. It’s not just Instagram, it’s not just TikTok, it’s not just Reddit where people are mean to each other online. Mom-shaming is bad. It’s scary.”

Schroeder won’t let anyone — mom-shamer or otherwise — knock her for wearing heels during her pregnancy. The “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host told Us that tall shoes are “the only thing” that make her feel like herself while she’s expecting. As she was gearing up for her Mommy Dearest Tour, the first thing she did was pick out all of her heels.

“I planned all my sparkly heels before I planned anything else,” she told Us. “I’m not even done [with] my opening set. I’m not, but I have all of my shoes, my heels, planned out. I’m really excited to put together all those OOTDs, lots of sparkles. This is how I look at it when I’m putting together outfits for tour life: this is my one shot to live the life of a Broadway star, to wear all sparkles head-to-toe, where normally I would feel tacky doing that not on stage. Like, I just wanna shine!”

The Mommy Dearest Tour kicks off in Minneapolis on April 13. Tickets to other dates are now available at StassiSchroeder.com.

With reporting by Sarah Jones