Lala Kent is done asking for permission. The reality star shared a pointed message for mom-shamers after baring all in a racy swimsuit photo.

“I’m so over the mom shaming from some of you women,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 13. “I’m a parent, work full time, rarely have one moment for just me, and for just a second on the 4th of July I felt hot and wanted a picture. Anything but praise is unwelcome.”

Kent, 32, continued: “If you have anything negative to say, go f*ck yourself. Leave me alone.”

The Vanderpump Rules star linked out to an Instagram post she uploaded days prior of photos from an Independence Day bash. The first pic in the carousel showed her 2-year-old daughter, Ocean, playing in the sun with Scheana Shay‘s 2-year-old daughter, Summer.

“Mom’s turn,” Kent captioned the slideshow. In the second snap, she posed with her back to the camera in a slimming black thong swimsuit and black heeled boots. Kent placed her hands on her rear end to emphasize her curves.

While defending her photo selection via her Story, the Bravo star asserted that “the kids weren’t watching” when she captured the sexy pic. “And even if they were, we all have butts,” she wrote. “Take time to love on yours.”

In the comments section of her original post, many fans were quick to show Kent support amid backlash. “I appreciate a Mom who still can [be a] Mom and own her sexuality,” one social media user wrote, while another begged trolls to “quit clutching your pearls.”

Kent’s former costar Stassi Schroeder found humor in the contrast between the two photos. “Omg HAHAHAHAHAHAH. Also you look amazing,” she commented.

Another follower pointed out, “Men never have to put up with this kind of verbal lashing,” as Kent was criticized for the “weird” post.

Kent shares her daughter with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2021 that the twosome had called it quits amid speculation that he was unfaithful.

“Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “The trust is gone.”

Since joining the Vanderpump Rules cast during season 4, Kent has been unapologetic about her evolution — no matter what haters have to say. In March 2019, she publicly called out trolls for body-shaming.

“Leaving comments that are like ‘oh my God you used to be pretty.’ It’s like you were never pretty. Does that feel good?” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “Does that feel good when I say that? No! I don’t sit here and if you’re too skinny say ‘oh my God eat a cheeseburger’; if you’re like a little bit hefty ‘oh my God you eat your feelings.'”

She added: “What possesses you to feel like your opinion about somebody is worth anything? That’s what social media has done to our world, is making everyone feel like their opinion matters. Hello! It doesn’t.”