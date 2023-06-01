Looks like Universal Studios regulations trump Vanderpump Rules. Stassi Schroeder revealed she was booted from a ride at the amusement park due to her pregnancy.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 34, documented her outing at Universal Studios Hollywood via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 31, sharing multiple sweet videos of her 2-year-old daughter, Hartford, enjoying the day at the amusement park dressed like a princess. Though Schroeder — who is currently expecting baby No. 2 with husband Beau Clark — attempted to go on a Secret Life of Pets-themed ride with her little girl, she claimed she was kicked off because she is expecting.

“They just had to stop the Secret Life of Pets ride … to kick me off … because I’m pregnant,” the former Bravo personality wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday. “I’m not embarrassed or anything. Also it goes like negative two miles an hour like 🙄.”

Universal Studios Hollywood’s website lists four attractions that “mothers-to-be can safely enjoy”: WaterWorld, Silly Swirly, Dino Play and Super Silly Fun Land.

The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash ride — which is an attraction that “moves through a building along a track that includes slow turning and spinning … [and features] a moving walkway is used for boarding and disembarking vehicles,” per Universal Studios Hollywood’s Guide for Rider Safety and Accessibility — specifically features a warning that expectant mothers are not allowed to embark on the ride.

Despite the upset, Schroeder and her family made the most of their time in the park, with Hartford enjoying the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. She excitedly jumped up and down in her Cinderella-esque gown while holding an owl stuffed animal and a magic wand in her arms.

Schroeder and Clark, 43, announced in March that they are expecting their second child.

“Secrets stress me out,” the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host wrote via Instagram at the time. “Baby #2, I love you so much already.”

Later that month, Schroeder exclusively told Us Weekly that her “fantasy” is “to have a s—t ton of children, a lot of them.”

However, the expectant mom said, “Children are really expensive. I’m discovering as life goes on — they’re very expensive and I feel like they’re the most time-consuming thing in the entire world.”

Schroeder, who is expecting a baby boy, added: “When I think about what I want my children’s lives to be like, I want to be able to devote so much attention to each of them and give them as much as possible,” she continued. “I’m like, ‘If I had a third, how would I give that one as much attention as these other two?’ So at this point, I feel like two is a great number for me, but never say never because I might wake up one day and decide today’s the day. You never know.”