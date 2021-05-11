LOL

Lala Kent Says She’s in ‘No Position’ to Criticize Scheana Shay’s Baby Name: I Named Mine Ocean

By

No hate here. Lala Kent joked about her and Scheana Shay’s unique baby names during a Monday, May 10, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance.

“I’m in no position to comment,” the Give Them Lala author, 30, said when asked about Shay’s moniker choice, Summer Moon Honey. “I named my baby Ocean so, like, anything can be a name now.”

The Utah native and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, welcomed Ocean, now 1 month, in March. Kent spoke exclusively to Us Weekly in April about the inspiration behind their daughter’s name.

Lala Kent No Position to Criticize Scheana Shay Baby Name
Lala Kent and Scheana Shay. Shutterstock (2)

“First of all, Randall loves the water,” the Give Them Lala Beauty creator explained last month. “A complete ocean fanatic. I don’t mess with it because I feel like it’s very powerful, and I can’t explain it. I don’t know what’s in there, but I’m the crazy person on the Santa Monica boardwalk that’s like, ’Save the dolphins!’ … I have an orca tattoo. I’m a huge fan of the ocean.”

Lala Kent No Position to Criticize Scheana Shay Baby Name Ocean
Lala Kent and Ocean Courtesy of Lala Kent/Instagram

She and the producer, 50, first thought of the moniker during a trip to the Bahamas. “Randall and I walked past a yacht that was called The O​​cean Alexander,” the former SUR server said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, the name Ocean is fantastic.’ And I told Randall that I loved it. And he was all for it. So we’ve had the name and we knew whether it was a boy or a girl, that was the name.”

As for Shay, 36, the “One More Time” singer gave birth to her and Brock Davies’ first child together in April. While the California native has yet to describe the name’s meaning, she did accidentally reveal it one month ahead of her birth with the Instagram handle for her baby-to-be’s account.

Lala Kent No Position to Criticize Scheana Shay Baby Name 2
Lala Kent Bravo

While Shay and Kent’s relationship was “nonexistent” in December 2020, the Vanderpump Rules costars have bonded over motherhood since welcoming their little ones.

“We have [been talking], and it’s very, like, mommy-oriented,” Kent told Us in April. “I check in on her, she checks in on me. I just can’t help but look at her and be like, ‘I love you. So, can we stop the nonsense? Why do we keep attacking each other?’”

