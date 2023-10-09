Lala Kent and Scheana Shay had a more G-rated getaway to Sin City with their daughters.

“Girls trips to Vegas look a little different these days ❤️‍🔥,” Shay, 38, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 9. The social media post included a photo of Shay and Kent, 33, posing in the pool while Shay’s daughter, 2-year-old Summer, and Kent’s daughter, 2-year-old Ocean, waved to the camera.

Bravo fans have watched Shay and Kent go through their ups and downs, but the two women ultimately formed a close friendship after welcoming their children in 2021. (Shay shares her daughter with husband Brock Davies, while Kent shares her daughter with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.)

Earlier this year, Kent got emotional while praising Shay’s husband for being a presence in her daughter’s life.

“The way he is with [Scheana] is amazing. To see the way he is with Summer is incredible. But, the way that he is with Ocean is just like, ‘Oh my gosh,'” Kent explained on an episode of Vanderpump Rules in February. “I’m so grateful because my kid is not gonna have that. At this point in time, I can not provide that for her. The fact that I have Brock for my child is just like the biggest blessing.”

Off screen, Kent has elaborated on her plans to have another child — but without a partner.

“I will not even attempt to try and do it a different way. I don’t want another person involved,” she said about considering a sperm donor during a “Scheananigans” podcast episode in November 2022. “There’s such a high chance of it not working out, especially where we live. I’m not taking the chance. Like, I am so scarred from all of this s—t that has happened in my life.”

More recently, Kent told Amazon Live viewers that her plans were in motion, “It’s going very well,” she said in August.“I can’t wait until I can share things with you guys. I did not expect my life to be this way but I’m certainly thrilled that we are given options to bring kids into the world.”

Meanwhile, Shay isn’t in a rush to give Summer a sibling after a difficult first delivery. “I’ll be turning my eggs into embryos and considering a surrogate, considering adopting or considering taking our chances,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2021.

Davies recently told Us that the couple aren’t putting pressure on the process.

“We’re gonna table [trying for baby No. 2] just because of what we went through. I think next period, no pressure on it,” Davies, who shares daughter Winter and son Eli with his ex-wife, shared with Us in June. “I think we’re just enjoying this next year of really building up what our family’s gonna be going forward.”

He added: “Me and Scheana smile every time because [Summer is] literally lightning in a bottle. She’s pure love. We have tireless nights and now being, like, a full-time parent, I take my hat off to those full-time moms or dads that stay at home. It’s effort, but it’s well received and it’s amazing to see her learn.”