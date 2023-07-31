Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and Brittany Cartwright enjoyed their moms’ night out by getting matching tattoos in honor of their kids.

Shay, 37, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, July 30 to show off their ink. For her part, Shay, who shares her 2-year-old daughter with husband Brock Davies, got Summer’s name on her wrist. Kent, 32, got the letter “O” on her hand for daughter Ocean, whom she shares with ex Randall Emmett. Meanwhile, Cartwright, 34, showed off her and husband Jax Taylor‘s son Cruz’s name on her wrist as well.

The current and past Vanderpump Rules stars have documented their individual motherhood journeys after they all welcomed their children in 2021. Kent, Shay and Cartwright have had playdates with their kids over the years — and that has included Stassi Schroeder and her daughter, Hartford, as well.

Earlier this year, Cartwright hinted at plans to expand her family with Taylor, 44. “I’m definitely baby crazy already. Me and Jax have already talked about it. I wanna spend this summer having fun and then I’m ready to try for No. 2,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “It’s the most incredible feeling in the world. You’re growing a human being. I can’t even explain just how amazing that feeling is. Every single milestone while you’re pregnant, like, you just are so excited.”

Cartwright, who is currently filming a Vanderpump Rules spinoff series with Taylor and Kristen Doute, recalled the pressure she felt to lose weight after giving birth to her son.

“I did gain a lot of weight through my pregnancy. But it was worth every pound. I would do it over and over again. I’ll say that a million times,” she added. “It’s a little bit different, like, [constant] interaction with people [who watch the show]. So that was a lot. It could [be] hard at times, especially going through postpartum at the same time. I’m feeling great. I feel like myself again. I’m like so happy,” Cartwright told Us. “I definitely feel amazing and being a mom is like the best thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

Shay, however, previously discussed why she wasn’t in a rush to have another child. (Davies, for his part, also shares daughter Winter and son Eli with his ex-wife.)

“I’ll be turning my eggs into embryos and considering a surrogate, considering adopting or considering taking our chances,” she shared with Us in September 2021. “We’re not gonna even think about it until after Summer’s 1st birthday.”

Meanwhile, Kent — who split from Emmett in November 2021 — has gotten candid about her decision to use a sperm donor. “I will not even attempt to try and do it a different way. I don’t want another person involved,” she shared on the “Scheananigans” podcast in November 2022. “There’s such a high chance of it not working out, especially where we live. I’m not taking the chance. Like, I am so scarred from all of this s—t that has happened in my life.”

Kent added: “I’m thinking around the summertime I’ll start trying to get pregnant. So, because I’m pretty good to go, I could just do the insemination process.”